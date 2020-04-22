Gateway Technical College to hold virtual graduation ceremony

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

RACINE COUNTY — The COVID-19 pandemic, coupled with Gov. Tony Evers’ Safer at Home order, has prompted Gateway Technical College officials to hold the college's spring commencement in a virtual format, the college announced Wednesday.

The ceremony, which graduates can share with friends and loved ones, will be posted for viewing starting at 5 p.m. May 19 and will be available online until June 19.

An in-person celebration is planned to be held at a future date still to be determined.

“Gateway is committed to honoring and celebrating our students’ accomplishments,” said Stacy Riley, vice president of student services and enrollment management, in a press statement. “This decision was made to protect the health and well-being of our students, their families and faculty and staff while celebrating our students."

All summer 2019, fall 2019 and spring 2020 graduates, as well as all summer 2020 graduates on track to graduate by March 31, will automatically be included in the ceremony.