Gateway Technical College celebrates Hispanic Heritage

Gateway Technical College is holding a series of online events through Oct. 15 for Hispanic Heritage Month, a time to engage students and the community to celebrate the Hispanic culture and those who are part of it.

The celebration began this week and will feature such events as folk music, loteria and a discussion of today’s Hispanic culture. Hispanic Heritage Month co-chair Stacey Malacara said the event highlights all of Hispanic culture — which encompasses several different regions of the world.

“Hispanic Heritage Month celebrates those students who identify as being Hispanic,” said Malacara. “It provides a way to celebrate the Hispanic culture, but also to educate others on it as well."

“It’s important for us to have this celebration. It helps our Hispanic students to realize that, yes, we see you and value you. It’s also important for Gateway staff and the community to see this, too,” Malacara added.

Some of the events include:

Hispanic Heritage Month book club, discussion of “Esperanza Rising”

Hispanic Trivia Time

Felipe Rodriguez and Latino Folk Music

Loteria Night: Bingo with a Twist!

Panadanza: Rhythm and Dance in Latin America

Hispanic Folklore: Spooky Stories