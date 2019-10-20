The Gateway Technical College board is set to approve its 2020 fiscal year tax rate on Thursday, with a 0.77% decrease from last year.
While the rate is anticipated to decrease, the amount that property owners pay toward Gateway’s levy could be larger than in past years, if the value of their home has increased.
Property owners within the technical college’s taxing authority are set to pay $0.79812 per $1,000 in assessed valuation toward Gateway’s levy this year, compared to $0.80433 per $1,000 last year.
Gateway’s board approved its initial budget on May 16, but is set to approve a slightly modified budget and its final tax rate during a meeting at 8 a.m. Thursday at the Elkhorn Campus, 400 County Road H, Elkhorn.
The overall budget comes in at $153.9 million with $34.7 million coming from the tax levy, a 5.7% increase in the levy from last year.
That levy is smaller than the original amount of $36.4 million that was approved in May, partially because equalized assessed value within Gateway’s district increased more than expected as well as due to a small change in state aid.
Gateway must modify its budget in the fall after receiving the final equalized assessed value for the property within its taxing authority in Kenosha, Racine and Walworth counties.
Gateway projects
According to Bill Whyte, senior vice president of operations for Gateway, the technical college does not have plans for any huge projects in the coming year.
It does plan to borrowing around $14 million this fiscal year — the same amount it borrowed last year — with $5 million going toward equipment, computers and software and $9 million for remodeling, repair and expansion of facilities.
Gateway is in the process of finishing a remodel of its academic building in Kenosha. The building, constructed in the late 1960s, is being upgraded and updated with $4 million to be borrowed this year in addition to $3 million borrowed last year.
Also in the coming year, Gateway plans to finish its emergency vehicle operations course track at its Kenosha Airport facility. The track is to be used to train emergency responders.
Gateway has already borrowed $1.5 million for the course and plans to borrow a second $1.5 million to complete the project this year.
Additional infrastructure projects planned for this year include parking lot and roof work.
Although the Kenosha Campus is seeing the bulk of remodeling work this year, that is not always the case.
“We typically have projects going on in all the campuses, it’s not just concentrated in one,” said Sharon Johnson, chief financial officer at Gateway.
Whyte added that Gateway completed a major renovation at its Racine Campus last year and recently completed its biggest expansion in years at the SC Johnson iMET (integrated manufacturing and engineering technology) Center in Sturtevant. The expansion added about 38,000 square feet to the center and cost a total of $6.5 million, with $5 million of that coming from a state grant and the rest coming from Gateway’s capital borrowing.
Gateway will host a ribbon-cutting at the iMET from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Oct. 22.
Gateway taxes us without representation. It can name any price and we have to pay it. We have no say in the matter. This type of behavior sparked the American Revolution in 1776
