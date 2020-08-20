Gateway students ready for classes

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — Gateway Technical College is getting ready for the fall semester with socially distanced registration that happened Wednesday at the Racine Campus, 1001 S. Main St.

New and returning students lined up to register for fall classes with masks and social distancing in the 11th Street Gateway parking lot.

Gateway advising, student finance, recruitment and admission teams were available to help students with financial aid, program questions and registration documents for the upcoming semester.

Amidst the uncertain times surrounding the pandemic, students are still eager and ready to start classes.

“I’m excited,” said Kelly Howen, 35, of Racine, who registered for classes Wednesday to continue her studies in early childhood education. When asked about concerns attending school during COVID-19 she replied that most of her classes are online which eases her any concerns regarding the pandemic.

However, not all students are eager about taking classes online. Jessica Ellison, 42, of Racine, said she is nervous for online classes because she is not that “tech-savvy.” Ellison, however, is still determined to study early childhood education.