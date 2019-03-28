RACINE — Gateway Technical College’s student chapter of the Association of Information Technology Professionals is scheduled to hold a public computer repair clinic Saturday with computer check-in from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. (or until capacity is reached), and pick up from noon to 1 p.m., in Room 109 of the Racine Building on the Racine Campus, 1001 S. Main St.
Computers will be worked on in a first-come, first-served basis until capacity is reached. All computers must be picked up by 1 p.m.
Students can assist with the following:
• Updating PC operating systems.
• Checking for viruses.
• Diagnosing internet access issues.
• Performing file and back-up services if possible.
The clinic is a fundraiser for the student club. Participants are encouraged to contribute $20 for each computer worked on.
Room 109 can be accessed through the eastern entrance to the Racine Building next to the northeast parking lot of the campus.
According to Gateway officials, many members of the community have benefited from participating in past clinics. The event also allows students to give back to the community while honing the skills they will use once they enter their career.
