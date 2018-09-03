RACINE — With rising tuition costs across the state and the nation, it’s no surprise that area high school students are considering other options for post-high school education. Gateway Technical College is reaping the benefits of this, as recent enrollment statistics show a nearly 7 percent increase over the past 3 school years in enrollment from students who attend Gateway directly from high school.
This comes as a 2017 Wisconsin Technical College System report said that the majority of 2017 graduates from technical colleges were outside the traditional ages 20-24 range.
“Gateway’s experience is not an isolated phenomenon,” said Conor Smyth, the director of strategic advancement at WTCS. “With college affordability consistently in the headlines, students are well aware of the potential to earn a college degree efficiently and affordably.”
Stacy Riley, the vice president of student services and enrollment management at Gateway, agrees. A cost comparison between a year at a Wisconsin technical college compared to a year at UW-Madison revealed a $6,641 difference, according to 2015-16 tuition numbers.
“I do think that the cost of higher education is definitely more front and center on parents and families minds,” she said. “Choosing to attend technical college is an affordable way to start or finish your college education.”
Several reasons cited
Gateway officials gave multiple reasons for why high school students might choose a technical college over a traditional four-year college or university. Bill Whyte, Gateway’s senior vice president of operations, said that more students are choosing Gateway because of the growth of industry across the region. He cited recent industrial developments in the region, specifically Foxconn Technology Group in Mount Pleasant and Haribo, the gummy bear plant under development in Pleasant Prairie.
“I believe that there is a recognition that more and more jobs require a technical education today than in the past,” said Whyte. “As technology changes, there are more opportunities for technically trained employees.”
Riley also attributed the rise to an increase in recruitment at area high schools. Officials with the title of new-student specialist integrate themselves into high schools in Racine, Kenosha and Walworth counties. These specialists spend at least one day a week directly in the high schools, answering questions about admission, programming and financial aid for students who are interested.
Carrie Parworth is a new-student specialist who works in five area high schools. She frequently makes presentations in front of classrooms and builds relationships with high school counselors.
“Some students might be intimidated by college … having us in the high school releases that fear and anxiety,” Parworth said.
Gateway saw a nearly 20 percent increase in direct-from-high-school enrollment for students who attended Case High School over the same three-year period. Bao Lee is the new-student specialist assigned to Case High School.
“The fact that they are getting to know us makes it less intimidating,” said Lee. “Many students we have don’t realize what financial aid is … we help students realize that college is possible.”
High school credit
Another reason for rising enrollment is transcripted credit, which allows high school students to earn high school credits and college credits at the same time. A total of 6,166 students received college credit during the 2017-18 school year at one of Gateway’s campuses.
“I’m excited and we are committed to our ongoing collaboration to increase this number,” said Riley. “We definitely want to ensure that they (high school students) understand the value of attending Gateway.”
