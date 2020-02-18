Gateway receives second Metallica grant, will provide CNC training

Students who complete the program will earn a 13-credit Gateway CNC Operator Certificate, eight additional Gateway credits, several industry certifications and training in the “soft skills” areas area employers seek.

Year two of the Metallica Scholars Initiative will add five more community colleges, bringing the total number of schools to 15. It will also receive matching grants from new partners supplementing All Within My Hands’ cumulative $1.5 million contribution.

Metallica is a heavy metal band formed in Los Angeles in 1981.

“Our 2019 Metallica Scholars have exceeded expectations and inspired us in more ways than we could have possibly imagined,” said Metallica’s drummer Lars Ulrich. “We’re really excited to be able to expand the initiative in its second year, assisting more students in achieving their dreams and transforming their lives in 2020.”

“The impact of the Metallica Scholars Initiative has been extremely gratifying,” said Edward Frank, executive director of All Within My Hands. “We are indebted to all the schools, the AACC, and co-sponsors for their dedication to making this program successful and their help in changing the lives of so many people. This transformative effect is exactly what the band and the board had hoped for when we started this program.”