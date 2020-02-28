Gateway plans to restore Lincoln Building, open as nurse training center

RACINE — Gateway Technical College announced plans to gut and remodel the Lincoln Building on its Racine Campus, 1001 Main St., and convert it to a training center for its nursing program.

A press release from the college stated that the estimated $7 million project, “will help meet the increased need for trained nurses in Racine as well as serve an ever-increasing number of students seeking to enroll in the college’s most popular academic program.”

The plan still needs to be approved by the Gateway Technical College Board of Trustees and the Wisconsin Technical College System. If approved, the plan estimates the new center would be open by spring 2022.

A committee of college staff, Gateway trustees and a representative from the City of Racine explored options on what to do with the aging Lincoln building, including tearing the structure down and converting the space to a park or erecting a new building.

“There’s a good portion of that building now that is unusable. Coupled with the age of the building, that has become more of an issue as time has gone by,” said Bill Whyte, senior vice president of operations. “The design of the building also limits our capacity to do anything within that framework. All we have are offices, and the faculty offices on the third floor are seldom used now.