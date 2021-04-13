Gateway is combating the impending 'Silver Tsunami' by matching nursing students of color with mentors

“We have to increase our workforce,” said Hulback.

Sonya Cooks, another Gateway nurse educator, described the incoming “Tsunami” like this: “It means that people are living longer and they may not have the healthiest lifestyles. They are still going to need medical treatment. So, if we have a nursing shortage, how are we going to get them their treatment?”

Blueprint

Juanita Tyler taught at Gateway for about 30 years. Her impact has been felt beyond her retirement and classroom instruction.

Tyler made herself a mentor to many of Gateways soon-to-be nurses, students of color in particular, including Green.

“She would stay up on us,” Green said. “She kept in touch with me all during nursing school … following me, telling me to not give up.”

That good-natured prodding was indispensable for Green and others, particularly those who didn’t have role models who looked like them. “There weren’t a lot of black students in the program yet,” Green said of her time as a Gateway student.

When Tyler graduated from St. Luke’s School of Nursing, she said she was the only black student there.