Gateway is combating the impending 'Silver Tsunami' by matching nursing students of color with mentors

RACINE — Shronda Green and Victoria Hulback both were first-generation college graduates. They’re now on the faculty in Gateway Technical College’s School of Health: Hulback as dean and Green as a nursing professor.
The reason both give for having succeeded in college, and thus as professional nurses and now as educators, was having a dedicated mentor.
That difference-maker is something Gateway is infusing in its curricula, with the express intention of helping young people — especially students of color — succeed and become professionals in their chosen field. This is of most importance in the health sciences, since more workers — particularly nurses — are going to be needed in order to fill the demand that will be created by the aging baby boomer generation.
With so many baby boomers nearing reaching or having reached retirement age, the American health care system is facing what is known as a “Silver Tsunami.” Schools such as Gateway are looking to train the next generation of medical professionals to take care of the upcoming gray-haired generation.
“We have to increase our workforce,” said Hulback.
Sonya Cooks, another Gateway nurse educator, described the incoming “Tsunami” like this: “It means that people are living longer and they may not have the healthiest lifestyles. They are still going to need medical treatment. So, if we have a nursing shortage, how are we going to get them their treatment?”
Blueprint
Juanita Tyler taught at Gateway for about 30 years. Her impact has been felt beyond her retirement and classroom instruction.
Tyler made herself a mentor to many of Gateways soon-to-be nurses, students of color in particular, including Green.
“She would stay up on us,” Green said. “She kept in touch with me all during nursing school … following me, telling me to not give up.”
That good-natured prodding was indispensable for Green and others, particularly those who didn’t have role models who looked like them. “There weren’t a lot of black students in the program yet,” Green said of her time as a Gateway student.
When Tyler graduated from St. Luke’s School of Nursing, she said she was the only black student there.
“I met this lady in 1994,” Green said of Tyler, “and I would not have made it if it were not for her … (She is) why I’m so successful … It’s because of her.”
When Hulback was in high school, a guidance counselor walked her over to the nearby technical college to start the application process. At the time, Hulback had no idea how to really even begin trying to get into college, considering she was about to become her family’s first high school graduate. That mentoring set Hulback on the career path she still is following; she now has a doctorate.
“That support can make all the difference,” Hulback said.
In a 2002 interview, Tyler told The Journal Times: “You have to feel in your heart that this what you want, and have faith in your abilities. Then you can be whatever you put your heart and soul into.”
Support systems, inspired by the groundwork of Tyler and others, are now entrenched in Gateway’s curricula. New students are now placed into cohorts, where they can support for one another. The school also brings in outside mentors, such as working nurses, to answer questions with the intention of establishing guidance-based relationships as Tyler did for Green.
Gateway has partnerships with organizations such as the Black Nurses Association and the Greater Milwaukee Chapter of the National Association of Hispanic Nurses.
Under the umbrella of the Heads Up mentoring initiative, Gateway brings in mentors to work with students much in the same way that Tyler informally supported Green and her peers. Even in retirement, Tyler is now one of those mentors.
With a focus on helping students of color, Cooks said that the goal is to connect them with mentors who have “similar lived experiences” and have overcome “barriers and challenges” that these current students are facing.
Hulback said that these partnerships have increased the success rate for nursing students of color, who were more likely to drop out than their peers for myriad reasons. “We are able to attract them (into the school) but have a difficult time retaining them,” she said.
Heads Up was designed after students said they wanted guides who had similar backgrounds to them, leaders capable of “Meeting them where they’re at,” Green said.
Finding the right students
Gateway is specifically targeting students of color because of the disparity in the health care workforce.
According to the U.S. Census, approximately 11% of the baby boomer generation is African American. But, according to the Wisconsin Hospitals Association, fewer than 2% of the state’s registered nurses are black.
Similar to how students benefit from having mentors with similar backgrounds, patients tend to receive better health care when their providers come from a similar background.
Patients tend to feel they had better experiences with physicians who are the same race as them, according to a Penn Medicine study published in 2020.
Ryan Huerto — a family medicine physician, health services researcher and clinical lecturer at the University of Michigan — wrote last year: “Mounting evidence suggests when physicians and patients share the same race or ethnicity, this improves time spent together, medication adherence, shared decision-making, wait times for treatment, cholesterol screening, patient understanding of cancer risk, and patient perceptions of treatment decisions. Not surprisingly, implicit bias from the physician is decreased.”
Making it easier without making it easier
While not cheapening the education involved, Gateway has changed some of its policies surrounding its curricula to be more accommodating to students facing barriers. If, for example, a student is struggling to attend all classes on time, rather than failing him or her, counselors can meet with the student to work the problem.
Sometimes, that has included going as far as helping them pay utilities bills so they can take less hours at work and focus on their education, or connecting a single mother with child care resources so it’s easier for her to get away from home and make it to class.
In the past “we were a little bit rigid about time commitment,” Cooks said. Now, “We’ve taken a different approach. Let’s reduce these barriers. Let’s find out why these students are late.”
“It’s a challenge and it should be,” Hulback said of getting a nursing degree. “We want to produce a quality nurse.” But Gateway doesn’t want to exclude those facing exterior challenges when they can be just as good of a nurse as someone not facing those barriers.
Investment
Gateway’s Lincoln Building is undergoing a $7 million renovation to become the nursing program’s training center in large part due to its location: It’s along bus routes on Main Street in Downtown Racine.
Having classes that can be easily accessed through public transportation makes it significantly easier for students living nearby who can’t afford a car of their own to make it to class, and thus complete their education and move up the socioeconomic ladder by getting jobs in the expanding and relatively stable medical field.
Even before the upgraded Lincoln Building opens in spring 2022, Gateway’s nursing program has grown. Previously, there were 100 students accepted in each fall and spring semester. Now, 120 are accepted, plus another 32 in a new summer program.
And those students have been successful. According to Hulback, 95.33% of Gateway nursing students passed the registered nurse NCLEX (National Council Licensure Examination, the exam RNs need to pass before they are legally allowed to practice) in 2020. That pass rate is significantly higher than the average, which is closer to 88%.