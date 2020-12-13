Gateway helps student build leadership skills, gain education for career

Berenice Lorenzo knew at a young age she wanted to go to college.

She also knew she wanted to be the first in her family to earn a college degree.

As she worked her way through high school, though, she hit a roadblock. How could she pay for that degree? The cost just seemed too much.

That is, until she considered Gateway Technical College — which helped her dream to become a reality through the resources and support of the Gateway Promise program. Berenice is now well on her way to earning her Nursing degree and has become a student leader and face of the college to the community through her role as Kenosha Campus ambassador.

“It’s been amazing to represent the college to the community, to show others that they can also be successful. Through my story, I’m able to tell them how they can start and pay for their education at Gateway,” says Berenice.

“I am so thankful to Gateway for the education I’m receiving here, the experiences I have had and to be able to gain a degree debt-free. It’s something for which I will always be grateful.”