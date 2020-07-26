Gateway gives student hands-on experience for career, transfer path to four-year college

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gateway Technical College graduate Jack Holtman’s college project to work with a local nonprofit group prepared him for his career by giving him the opportunity to apply his skills to a real-world situation.

Holtman’s Gateway degree will also prepare him to continue his education at an area four-year college, saving him time and money — he’ll be able to apply the credits he’s already earned and will enter college as a junior.

Holtman graduated from Gateway’s Architectural-Structural Engineering Technician program and says he’s gained some great skills, in part, through a partnership with Habitat for Humanity. The group needed some very specific, new plans for a home to be built in Kenosha and turned to Gateway to help them out.

Holtman’s home design was one of two from his class selected by Habitat to build in a Kenosha neighborhood. Before he even graduated college, Holtman had already designed an actual house that will soon be constructed and lived in.

“I think this will help me to understand the overall picture,” said Holtman. “When I designed it, I had to think about the fact that actual people would be using this house.”