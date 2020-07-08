Gateway eyes fall reopening; Classes will be held in person and/or online

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE COUNTY — Gateway Technical College will be reopening for the fall 2020 semester with safety and health precautions catered to their students amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

“All students, staff and visitors are required to have a mask,” said Aneisha Denson, a new student specialist at Gateway, on Tuesday during a Facebook live interview.

According to Denson, Gateway will be providing students with Chromebooks for those who do not have access to a computer.

“That’ll be big if (students) are having concerns about not having a computer,” Denson said.

Gateway will also be giving students the opportunity to take classes online, in-person or both.

“Students can have the chance to take a class in-person, they’ll have a chance to take a class online or they can take (a class) blended,” said Denson. “For those of you who don’t know what blended means, blended will be sometimes you’re online and sometimes you have to go to campus,” she explained.

Class sizes will be limited to 12 people per classroom in order to maintain social distancing.

Virtual open houses planned