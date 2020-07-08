Gateway eyes fall reopening; Classes will be held in person and/or online

RACINE COUNTY — Gateway Technical College will be reopening for the fall 2020 semester with safety and health precautions catered to their students amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
“All students, staff and visitors are required to have a mask,” said Aneisha Denson, a new student specialist at Gateway, on Tuesday during a Facebook live interview.
According to Denson, Gateway will be providing students with Chromebooks for those who do not have access to a computer.
“That’ll be big if (students) are having concerns about not having a computer,” Denson said.
Gateway will also be giving students the opportunity to take classes online, in-person or both.
“Students can have the chance to take a class in-person, they’ll have a chance to take a class online or they can take (a class) blended,” said Denson. “For those of you who don’t know what blended means, blended will be sometimes you’re online and sometimes you have to go to campus,” she explained.
Class sizes will be limited to 12 people per classroom in order to maintain social distancing.
Virtual open houses planned
To get started at Gateway or to have questions answered, call the Student Services team at 1-800-247-7122 to set up a phone, email, chat or Zoom conference.
“You can call to set up an appointment with a new student specialist like myself,” Denson said. “We have student finance specialists (and) academic advisors. If you’re not sure (who to talk to) our contact center will be able to hear your questions and your concerns and will be able to connect you to (the right person).”
The college will also be hosting a virtual open house via Zoom on July 14, 15 and 16 for students to explore Gateway, have their questions answered and get assistance with applications. Students are asked to go to gtc.edu/OpenHouse on the day of one of the open houses to get a Zoom link.
Gateway is also having a Quick Start at 2 p.m. July 9 focused on the 20 plus online degrees offered at the college.
“We’re here to help you,” said Denson. “Anything that you need, if you have a question, just give us a call. No question is a dumb question.”
To watch the Facebook live interview with Denson, go online to facebook.com/JournalTimes/videos/754062312014615. For further questions or for more information call 1-800-247-7122 or visit gtc.edu.
