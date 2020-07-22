Gateway continues to enroll for cost-free HOPE training program

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE COUNTY — Sade Augustus said 2020 was the year she would finally enroll in Gateway Technical College’s CNC program.

Then the pandemic hit, complicating her plans, putting her behind schedule and pondering her next steps.

But all wasn’t lost, and if you ask Sade, she says her situation might be even better. Sade enrolled in the SC Johnson-funded HOPE program at Gateway and has begun to gain the skills to enter a field in need of skilled workers.

“I saw that Gateway was taking applicants for the program and I said ‘sign me up,’” said Sade. “It would have taken me much longer to earn my diploma, to gain that education. Now I can earn it in 21 weeks — and for free. That’s even better. I am so grateful that it’s free.”

The program provides cost-free training to workers — such as those dislocated by the COVID-19 pandemic — for in-demand career fields, which includes a $500 stipend to all students at the halfway point of their coursework. The first round of programs are underway, but the college is still taking applicants for the following:

• Introductory Industry 4.0

• Basic Cooking Skills

• Forklift Operator