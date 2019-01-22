RACINE COUNTY — Following is a list of local cancellations and closures due to inclement weather today, Tuesday, Jan. 22.
- Gateway Technical College campuses are set to close at 4 p.m. today
- All after school events at all Racine Unified schools
- All after school activities and evening games at Union Grove High School
- Union Grove Elementary School games
- Yorkville Elementary School’s boys basketball game
- Kansasville Grade School boys basketball game
- North Cape boys basketball game versus the Drought School
- All after school and evening activities at Washington-Caldwell
- All after school activities at Waterford Union High School
- All afternoon and evening activities at Waterford Graded Schools
This list will be updated with more cancellations if/when they are announced.
