RACINE COUNTY — Following is a list of local cancellations and closures due to inclement weather today, Tuesday, Jan. 22. 

  • Gateway Technical College campuses are set to close at 4 p.m. today
  • All after school events at all Racine Unified schools
  • All after school activities and evening games at Union Grove High School 
  • Union Grove Elementary School games 
  • Yorkville Elementary School’s boys basketball game 
  • Kansasville Grade School boys basketball game
  • North Cape boys basketball game versus the Drought School 
  • All after school and evening activities at Washington-Caldwell
  • All after school activities at Waterford Union High School
  • All afternoon and evening activities at Waterford Graded Schools 

This list will be updated with more cancellations if/when they are announced.

