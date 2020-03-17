Gateway closes buildings; employee work and student coursework shifted online

RACINE COUNTY — Due to continued concerns over the changing coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, Gateway Technical College will close its facilities to the public, staff and students starting Wednesday.

The college, which has campuses and facilities in Racine, Kenosha and Walworth counties, will continue to operate and employees will continue to work but in an online capacity until April 5.

Facilities remained open on Tuesday to allow employees to gather laptops, college-related equipment and other needed work items, as well as meet to finalize plans on how to best take their work to an online delivery format.

“There’s nothing more important than the safety of our staff, our students and our community,” said Bryan Albrecht, Gateway's president and CEO. “The decision to close the campus is intended to make sure that people have an opportunity to protect themselves by working from home in a virtual environment, while providing the support services that we know students need while they are off-campus as well.”

All Gateway services will move to online delivery including student support services, registration, advising, student finance, IT support and academic instruction, to name a few.