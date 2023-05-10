CALEDONIA — Gateway Classic Cars is one step closer to taking over the former Kmart building in Caledonia after village approval came Tuesday evening.

The building has been vacant for almost four years. Fairmont Venture Partners has purchased the building at 5141 Douglas Ave. where Kmart closed in December 2019.

At its meeting, the Caledonia Village Board approved, with a unanimous vote, a resolution approving a conditional use permit to allow for the operation of the classic car sales business.

Gateway Classic Cars’ indoor automotive showroom is set to take up half of the building and will not have any outdoor display of vehicles or equipment. It also will not offer vehicle repair or service.

The other half of the building will be marketed for other commercial retail purposes, according to village documents.

Gateway intends to allocate 40,000 square feet for vehicle display and lease the remaining 47,000-square-foot space to businesses that complement the local market.

Gateway Classic Cars, founded in February 1999, has 21 locations in 15 states and brands itself as the largest classic car sales company in the United States. The company buys, sells, consigns and auctions classic and exotic vehicles across the country.

It currently has a location at 9949 58th Place, Suite 400, in Kenosha, which is the location the company plans to move to Caledonia. The Kenosha showroom houses 150 classic cars. The move to Caledonia could potentially be done by September.

Caledonia Development Director Peter Wagner said the Kenosha location is industrial, whereas the Caledonia location is to be commercial and more similar to the company’s St. Louis location, which is styled as an auto museum.

“If you want to test drive one of these vehicles, you can surely buy it and test drive it off the lot,” Wagner joked. “There’s not going to be what you experience in a typical used car lot that we have up and down Douglas Avenue, so we see this as a different experience.”

The Kenosha showroom opened in 2016 and attracts visitors and enthusiasts from a 200-mile radius, but the company decided to not renew its lease this year in order to own its own building and have more space.

All business operations at the Caledonia location will happen indoors. Most sales occur online, and customers pick up their product in-person.

On the last Saturday of the month, Gateway hosts an event called “Caffeine and Chrome” that brings several hundred weekend visitors to the location.

Wagner said the monthly events can make the business a “visitor attraction” due to the large parking lot and opportunities to draw in revenue for other surrounding businesses.

Response

While village officials support and are excited for the venture, residents have mixed feelings.

“I think this is a wonderful opportunity, and it’s a real boom to Douglas Avenue,” Village Trustee Fran Martin said.

Village Trustee Nancy Pierce said with the existing Douglas Avenue Diner, 5121 Douglas Ave., adding Gateway Classic Cars creates a consistent theme of the whole mall, Greentree Centre. Pierce said the owner of the diner is "extremely excited" for Gateway to move in.

“I’m happy to see Kmart being filled,” Village Trustee Dale Stillman added.

Many residents sounded off in Facebook comments after the news broke that Gateway was on track to come to the area. They expressed opinions ranging from the idea being “dumb” to “awesome.”

“Yes, please, sign me up,” wrote Racine resident Teresa Slesh in a comment.

Racine resident Marc Heser said he loves the idea.

“Takes an empty building and makes it a tax revenue business for Caledonia. Plus it will draw people for miles and spend money in the area,” Heser wrote.

Others said they hoped for a Trader Joe’s, Target, Menards or even a trampoline park or Dave & Buster’s.

“A bit too niche for me, but I do love classic cars,” wrote Caledonia resident Kristine Karson Heveran. “Was hoping for more of a mainstream business more could benefit from.”

“So stupid. We need a big box store,” Gina Daniels wrote. “We have nothing out in Caledonia like that. It’s Oak Creek and Franklin we have to go to. Ughhhh.”

“We need a clothing store on the north side, we don't need more cars. Get Marshalls or HomeGoods in the area,” wrote Racine resident Sharon Kreuzpaintner.

Gateway Classic Cars' showroom in Kenosha, in photos Cars Cars Cars Cars Cars Cars Cars Cars Cars Cars Cars Free posters