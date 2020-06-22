Gateway class of 2020 rep says they feel unappreciated, are not satisfied with virtual graduation

Haney said aside from frustration with the abrupt decision for a virtual ceremony, students were also disappointed that the graduation was composed of four separate videos instead of a continuous stream and there was no graduation music or background.

On the graduation ceremony page below the four videos are individual slides naming each graduate and their degree and with an audio recording of their name. Haney said graduates did not like that they had to search for the slides with their names.

Haney and her fellow graduates did not feel that Gateway showed them proper empathy or appreciation leading up to commencement.

“We got no excitement for graduation,” Haney said.

There were no yard signs recognizing the students like some local high schools have done, there were issues with the purchase of cap and gowns and students didn’t even receive a congratulatory postcard or email, she added.

“We didn’t see a Gateway that dreams big, a Gateway this is innovative and prides themselves as being a leader,” Haney said. “Most importantly, we didn’t see a Gateway that cares about the thousand-plus students that they sent out into the world, and for that I am not proud.”