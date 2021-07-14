Gas station shooter identified

The man who on Tuesday is accused of killing 22-year-old Anthony F. Griger at the Pilot Travel Center in Caledonia, and then himself was killed in a shootout with an undercover Racine County Sheriff’s Office investigator, has been identified by the Sheriff’s Office.
The shooter has been identified as John R. McCarthy, a 32-year-old from Hartland. No further information about him has been released.
McCarthy was killed by an undercover RCSO investigator at the Mobil gas station in the Franksville area of Caledonia minutes after shooting Griger, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said Tuesday that it appeared McCarthy intended to commit a mass shooting.
A release identifying McCarthy from the RCSO reads, in full: “The Sheriff’s Office is identifying the 32-year-old suspect, who committed a homicide and got into a shoot-out with a Sheriff’s Investigator (amongst other offenses), on July 13, 2021, as John R. McCarthy. The Sheriff’s Office continues to keep the victims and their families in our thoughts and prayers.
“The Sheriff’s Office has set up at tip line at (262) 636-3990. Anyone who has any additional information concerning this incident can reach the Criminal Investigations Bureau at that number.”