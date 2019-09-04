{{featured_button_text}}

WATERFORD — The Village of Waterford issued an alert at noon Wednesday telling people to avoid Downtown Waterford because of a gas leak. 

"Please avoid downtown Waterford, specifically on Main Street from River Street to Jefferson, as there is a gas leak," stated the alert issued by the village. 

Village officials said there was no immediate danger to the area.

Traffic was being diverted around the Downtown area. Main Street was expected to reopen by 1 p.m., village officials posted in an e-alert.

A major reconstruction of Main Street and Highways 20/83 is underway in the Downtown area. It was not clear as of this posting if the leak was related to that work.

The Journal Times will update this when more information is available. 

