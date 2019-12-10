Gary Feest not seeking re-election to Mount Pleasant Village Board

MOUNT PLEASANT — For the past 10 years, Trustee Gary Feest has sat on the Mount Pleasant Village Board. But that run appears to be coming to an end.

At the end of the Village Board meeting on Monday, Feest announced that he is not planning to run for re-election in the spring and that trustee seat No. 4 will be open for contention.

“This is not an exit speech. I’m going to be here until April beating this board up as honestly as I have been, but I just felt that if there are any residents out there that are considering this type of a commitment, that seat No. 4 will be open,” Feest said. “I hope to see a number of people coming in for nomination papers and let’s get some new blood on this board.”

Feest said his reasoning behind not running for re-election is “is multifaceted, but I’m trying to rearrange my next 15 years and this is one of the things I said I needed to get away from in order to get through the rest of it.”

Although he could have waited until Jan. 7, the filing deadline for filing nomination papers for the nonpartisan election, Feest said he wanted to give residents time to make a decision if they plan on entering the race.