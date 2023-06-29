KENOSHA — The Four Seasons Garden Club will host a Secret Garden Walk from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 8, rain or shine.

This is a self-guided tour of five Kenosha area private gardens plus a community “bonus garden.”

This year’s tour stops are all within walking distance of each other, allowing participants to park once and start strolling.

The annual tour, which over the years has taken local garden fans to all areas of the Kenosha community, is near the Downtown lakefront this summer.

In fact, the “bonus” stop this year — St. Matthew’s ElderGarten — has a view of Lake Michigan from its spot at 5835 Fourth Ave.

Tickets are $10. Children under age 12 are free (accompanied by an adult).

Tickets are available at six area florists and garden centers — Anton’s Greenhouse, 9140 Cooper Road in Pleasant Prairie; Sunnyside Florist, 3021 75th St.; Stein’s Garden & Home, 6300 Green Bay Road; Suburban Garden Center, 2704 30th Ave.; A Summer’s Garden Florist, 5617 Sixth Ave.; and Westosha Floral, 24200 75th St. in Paddock Lake. Note: Tickets can also be purchased at any homes on the day of the tour.

This year’s “Secret Garden Walk” stops are:

6226 Fifth Ave., the home of Nan Mellem: “A Study in Slow Transition”

6314 Fifth Ave., the home of Caroline Howe and Keith Surroz: “Grand Plans to a Work in Progress”

318 69th St., the home of Elizabeth and Tim Garland: “Vignettes”

6910 Third Ave., the home of Marsha Caporaso: “Variation on an English Garden”

217 69th St., the home of Crystal and Steve Miller: “The Horseshoe Garden”

For more information, go to 4seasonsgardenclub.org.

Burlington Garden Tour

BURLINGTON — Five gardens are featured on the Burlington Garden Club’s 2023 Garden Tour and raffle, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 16.

The public will be able to visit gardens in Burlington and the surrounding area.

They can take a country drive to walk (or ride) down pathways that meander through acres of woodland plantings and visit a property that is a riot of color with a secluded backyard garden and koi pond. Closer to Burlington they will see manicured garden beds in a yard featuring a fire pit and tree swing, then walk around a small city garden that abounds in color and texture and includes an herb tower. They can view a showcase garden that features a large prairie planting and hundreds of trees, shrubs, perennials and bulbs with a huge water feature, gazebo and garden art.

Participating garden locations are:

30808 Royal Hill Road

300 S. Teut Road

549 Lewis St.

1553 Spring Valley Road

4505 Neumann Lane

Raffle items will be displayed at each garden and include garden art, baskets and gift cards. Proceeds from the event will allow the Garden Club to present grants to local service organizations and scholarships to students studying in horticulture related fields at either the technical college or university level.

Tickets cost $10 and can be purchased in advance from garden club members, by calling Mary Cichocki at 262-757-5727, and at the Burlington Garden Center and Gia Bella Flowers and Gifts in Burlington, Milaeger’s in Sturtevant, Breezy Hill Nursery in Salem and Bella Botanica in Lyons.

Tour tickets can also be purchased at the participating gardens on the day of the tour. For more information, go to burlington areagardenclub.com.