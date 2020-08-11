Garden beds dedicated to Ty'Rese West and Donte Shannon

In a statement, Mason said: “Across the nation, we are having a long overdue conversation about race and policing in America. Racism is structural and institutional, and it is incumbent on us to eliminate it in all its forms.”

Fields said that during the 16 years he spent in the Wisconsin prison system, he “pledged to do this work for the rest of his life” and said he would help others get involved in any way they are able.

“I need you to understand that the voice that you have and you carry matters,” Fields said. “Your voting is your voice.”

Racine County Board Supervisor Nick Demske of Racine and Racine Alderman John Tate II also attended the ceremony.

Action needed too

Diane Lange, chairman of Olympia Brown’s Social Justice Committee, said the food from the garden will be donated to the Downtown Hospitality Center in honor of Shannon, who was 26, when he died on Jan. 17, 2018; and West, who was 18 when he died on June 15, 2019.

Lange, 68, a former Racine County Board member, said that white supremacy at present was the worst she has seen in her lifetime and that compassion was not enough; action, too, is needed.