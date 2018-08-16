Subscribe for 17¢ / day

MOUNT PLEASANT — The South Shore Fire Department and the Mount Pleasant Police Department were called to the scene of a fire in a garbage truck early Thursday afternoon.

The call came in at about 12:15 p.m. at the campus of D.W. Davies & Co., Inc., in the 3200 block of Phillips Avenue. The business is a local chemical manufacturer that has several buildings in the area.

The garbage truck’s contents were smoking heavily near dock no. 2, while South Shore fire crews worked to extinguish the fire. By approximately 1 p.m., fire crews appeared to have the situation under control. Extnguishing the blaze required dumping the truck’s refuse contents.

Waste Management estimated the fire caused about $28,000 in damage to the garbage truck, according to Lt. Hank Jones of the South Shore Fire Department. Firefighters determined the fire was started accidentally, though the cause was unclear.

There are no health or safety concerns for area residents, but Jones said the state Department of Natural Resources was notified due to runoff into the storm drain.

The fire closed Phillips Avenue near Sheridan Woods Park while crews fought the fire and for the subsequent cleanup.

