Garbage truck dumps load at Badger Plaza after contents start on fire
Garbage truck dumps load at Badger Plaza after contents start on fire

RACINE —  The contents of an Advanced Disposal garbage truck started on fire Friday afternoon, causing quite a mess in the Badger Plaza parking lot just off of Durand Avenue, west of Lathrop Avenue.

The call for the fire came in at approximately 12:48 p.m.

The truck driver, who did not give his name, said he noticed the contents were on fire and so he found the nearest place he could safely dump it out. That was in Badger Plaza.

The Racine Fire Department responded and called additional resources to extinguish the fire. The Racine Police Department also assisted at the scene.

