MOUNT PLEASANT — Due to the extreme cold conditions, Advanced Disposal did not conduct garbage collection operations Tuesday through Thursday in Mount Pleasant.
Advanced Disposal plans on returning to normal operations on Friday. This will adjust pick up schedules as follows: On Friday, Feb. 1, Advanced Disposal will complete the Thursday routes and on Saturday, Feb. 2, they will complete the Friday routes.
Advance Disposal apologizes for the inconvenience and will return to normal operations the week of Feb. 4 and will increase service on the normal collection days to get back on the regular schedule.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.