MOUNT PLEASANT — Due to the extreme cold conditions, Advanced Disposal did not conduct garbage collection operations Tuesday through Thursday in Mount Pleasant. 

Advanced Disposal plans on returning to normal operations on Friday. This will adjust pick up schedules as follows: On Friday, Feb. 1, Advanced Disposal will complete the Thursday routes and on Saturday, Feb. 2, they will complete the Friday routes.

Advance Disposal apologizes for the inconvenience and will return to normal operations the week of Feb. 4 and will increase service on the normal collection days to get back on the regular schedule.

