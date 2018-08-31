Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Racine Fire Department News
JON BRINES

RACINE — No injuries were reported in a garage fire that caused an estimated $45,000 in damage, according to a City of a Racine Fire Department release. 

At 11:15 a.m. Thursday, the fire crews were dispatched to a garage fire at 5226 Marlboro Drive. Upon arrival, they found a garage completely engulfed in flames. Firefighters used several attack hose lines to quickly extinguish the fire. 

The cause of the fire was under investigation as of Friday; however, the origin appears to be the garage's interior west wall, investigators reported. 

Assistance from the Red Cross was not required, but the Racine Police Department and We Energies assisted at the scene. 

Reporter

Alyssa Mauk covers breaking news and courts. She enjoys hanging out with her daughter, gaming on her XBOX One, comic books and heavy metal music.

