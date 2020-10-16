Garage on St. Clair Street a total loss after Thursday fire

RACINE — A detached garage was a total loss and nearby structures and overhead incoming electric service lines suffered radiant heat damage in a 3:14 p.m. Thursday fire in the 2000 block of St. Clair Street in Racine.
Damage to the garage was estimated at $20,000 according to Racine Fire Department Lt. Scott Sorce, who noted that there were no injuries or displacements in the incident, which remains under investigation by the City of Racine Police and Fire Departments.
Sorce reported that first-arriving firefighters at 3:19 p.m. reported a fully-involved detached garage facing the rear alley. The fire was declared knocked down by 3:25 p.m.
“The first arriving crews attacked the fire using the alley, with additional support crews gaining access from St. Clair Street,” Sorce reported. “The detached garage [fire] was kept in check and quickly extinguished, while backup hose lines were deployed to protect the adjacent buildings."
Firefighters assisted with the cause-and-origin investigation by digging out portions of the debris, but had to cease operations due to safety concerns.
The Racine Fire Department utilized a total of 21 personnel including firefighters, investigators and command staff operating out of eight response vehicles. Also responding to the scene were the Racine Police Department and We Energies.
Garage was unsecured
Sorce said neighbors reported that the property had been “vacant for an extended period of time with little to no activity seen,” adding that a family member of the owner on record who arrived at the fire scene reported that the property had been given back to the bank in 2019.
Neighbors disclosed to firefighters that the garage was not secured leading up to the fire.
“The cause of the fire is still under investigation,” Sorce told The Journal Times late Friday morning. “It was an unsecured garage according to the neighbors – the garage door was open and unsecure … There were a couple of children that were noted leaving the area that we need to question and find out if they had anything to do with it.“
Sorce added that the vacant home and garage both had live electrical service at the time of the incident, another possible line of fire investigation inquiry.
As a good proactive practice, Sorce strongly encourages the public to “secure your property to prevent damage and install motion lights and/or security cameras to discourage people of ill will.”
