Garage on St. Clair Street a total loss after Thursday fire

Garage was unsecured

Sorce said neighbors reported that the property had been “vacant for an extended period of time with little to no activity seen,” adding that a family member of the owner on record who arrived at the fire scene reported that the property had been given back to the bank in 2019.

Neighbors disclosed to firefighters that the garage was not secured leading up to the fire.

“The cause of the fire is still under investigation,” Sorce told The Journal Times late Friday morning. “It was an unsecured garage according to the neighbors – the garage door was open and unsecure … There were a couple of children that were noted leaving the area that we need to question and find out if they had anything to do with it.“

Sorce added that the vacant home and garage both had live electrical service at the time of the incident, another possible line of fire investigation inquiry.

As a good proactive practice, Sorce strongly encourages the public to “secure your property to prevent damage and install motion lights and/or security cameras to discourage people of ill will.”

