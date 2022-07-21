Garage fire reported Wednesday afternoon on Perry Avenue

RACINE — A garage fire was reported on the 1000 block of Perry Avenue.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, the Racine Fire Department said. There were no injuries to any civilians or fire personnel.

The damage for the structure is estimated at $60,000 and the content loss is estimated at $10,000.

The Racine Fire Department responded to the 1000 block of Perry Avenue on Wednesday around 5:30 p.m. for a detached garage fire.

The following units responded to this call: Quint 4, Engines 2, 5, and 6, Truck 1, Med 4, Battalion 1 and Utility 2.

Quint 4 arrived on scene and rapidly knocked down the fire, preventing it from spreading to an adjacent house 10 about feet away, fire personnel said.

A total of 21 firefighters responded to the scene and worked to mitigate the flames. The fire was under control and fire loss stopped in just under 30 minutes.

The Racine Police Department assisted with traffic control and the investigation.