MOUNT PLEASANT — There were no injuries in a Wednesday morning fire that left a house uninhabitable with about $50,000 in damage, according to South Shore Fire Department Battalion Chief John Radewan.
At 10:12 a.m., firefighters responded to a report of smoke and fire in the attached garage at 1505 Meadowbrook Blvd. The fire spread to the outside of the house and into the living area above the garage before it was contained by 11 a.m., Radewan said.
Firefighters performed an “overhaul job,” or cutting into the siding to make sure the fire was not still burning inside the wall.
Because of the holes in the siding, the house in uninhabitable, Radewan said. Two residents were inside when the fire started and escaped before firefighters arrived. They will be staying with relatives, Radewan said.
The cause is under investigation.
The Journal Times will update this story as more information becomes available.
