Try 1 month for 99¢
Meadowbrook Boulevard fire

A South Shore Fire Department engine blocks Meadowbrook Boulevard at Spring Street (Highway C) as crews fight a garage fire Wednesday morning. The fire spread from the garage and caused an estimated $50,000 in damage, leaving the house uninhabitable. No one was injured.

 JONATHON SADOWSKI jonathon.sadowski@journaltimes.com

MOUNT PLEASANT — There were no injuries in a Wednesday morning fire that left a house uninhabitable with about $50,000 in damage, according to South Shore Fire Department Battalion Chief John Radewan.

At 10:12 a.m., firefighters responded to a report of smoke and fire in the attached garage at 1505 Meadowbrook Blvd. The fire spread to the outside of the house and into the living area above the garage before it was contained by 11 a.m., Radewan said.

Firefighters performed an “overhaul job,” or cutting into the siding to make sure the fire was not still burning inside the wall.

Because of the holes in the siding, the house in uninhabitable, Radewan said. Two residents were inside when the fire started and escaped before firefighters arrived. They will be staying with relatives, Radewan said.

The cause is under investigation.

The Journal Times will update this story as more information becomes available.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Jonathon Sadowski covers the villages of Union Grove and Yorkville, the Town of Dover, arts, entertainment and odds and ends for The Journal Times.

Load comments