Garage fire damage estimated at around $2,000

RACINE — The Racine Fire Department was dispatched shortly after 8 p.m. Wednesday for a detached two-car garage fire in the 2500 block of Coolidge Avenue. Six apparatus with 16 firefighters responded to the scene. First arriving crews found that the fire was extinguished by the homeowner who used two dry chemical fire extinguishers to put it out.
The fire crews did salvage and overhaul on the interior of the garage to ensure that the fire was completely extinguished. Companies removed fiberglass insulation from the walls and ceiling to check for any extension of the fire. A thermal imaging camera was also used to verify that the fire was fully extinguished allowing fire companies to be released from the scene quickly.
The cause of the fire was accidental, resulting from improper handling of gasoline. The value of the garage is approximately $30,000 with $2,000 damage from the fire. There were no injuries reported.
This fire provides the Racine Fire Department an opportunity to encourage residents to have charged and readily available fire extinguishers for home use. For questions about fire extinguishers, contact Racine Fire Department Public Education Lt. John Magnus at 262-635-7921.