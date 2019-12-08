Garage fire causes $40K worth of damage

RACINE — A garage fire caused about $40,000 in damage on Saturday night.

At about 9 p.m. Saturday, Racine firefighters responded to a report of a garage fire on the 300 block of North Memorial Drive.

The garage is detached from the house. Upon arrival, flames were seen coming through the roof of the garage. Firefighters had to force entry into the garage to extinguish the fire.

There were no injuries associated with this fire. The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time.

