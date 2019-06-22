SOMERS — The cause of a fire that destroyed a shed and garage in Somers Friday night remained under investigation as of Saturday.
The Somers Fire and Rescue Department was dispatched at 7:51 p.m. to 401 100th Ave. for a report of a shed fire. Dispatchers quickly provided additional information indicating it was a shed and a garage, which at the time they believed to be attached to the home, that were ablaze.
According to a media release from Somers Professional Firefighters Local 4831, responding units could see a large volume of smoke from a distance away so a Mutual Aid Box Alarm was requested to bring additional resources to the scene as well as resources to Somers Station 1, 7511 12th St., to cover additional calls.
Smoke was so intense some motorists on Interstate 94 called 911, which resulted in the South Shore Fire Department in Racine County being dispatched for an unfounded report of a possible structure fire in their jurisdiction.
At 7:54 p.m., the first arriving Somers F.D. units reported that the shed and detached garage were fully involved. The fire was quickly extinguished and some responding mutual aid units were canceled. The fire was under control by 8:05 p.m.
The Kenosha County Fire Investigation Task Force was requested to the scene to investigate. Both buildings were destroyed by the fire. Neither building had any items of significant value in them at the time of the fire, the release stated. Total estimated value of loss was not available as of Saturday.
The last fire department units left the scene at just before 11 p.m.
During the fire, the Zion, Ill., Fire Department’s ambulance that responded for a change of quarters handled a rescue call at Petrifying Springs Park.
Agencies Assisting Somers Fire Department during the fire included the Kenosha, Paris, Pleasant Prairie, South Shore, Bristol, Randall, Wheatland and Zion fire departments; the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department; and the Kenosha County Fire Investigation Task Force.
