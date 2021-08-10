Garage a total loss in West Street fire, RFD reports

RACINE — A garage was a total loss in a fire that occurred on Racine’s near north side Tuesday afternoon.
Racine Fire Department dispatched three engines, two trucks, a paramedic squad, safety officer and battalion chief just before 1 p.m. to 1519 West St. for a report of a garage fire, according to a news release from RFD.
The first arriving company reported a fully engulfed two-car garage at the alley behind the given address. Fire crews brought the fire under control “within minutes” and then performed “overhaul operations” by exposing and extinguishing hidden hot spots, the release said.
The fire was contained to the garage. The garage was a total loss, estimated at $18,000, and there were no vehicles or valuables in the garage at the time of the fire, officials said.
The house at this address and the neighboring house sustained melted vinyl siding. No injuries were reported.
Racine Police Department assisted by providing traffic control and a Spanish interpreter to help fire investigators during the investigation. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, according to the RFD.
The Racine Fire Department’s Fire Prevention Bureau is asking individuals with information about the cause of the fire to call 262-635-7915.