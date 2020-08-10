Gaps between black, white students at Unified likely widened by pandemic

RACINE — Wisconsin has larger gaps in educational equity between its black and white students than any other state in the nation, according to a Wallethub study.
And those vast gaps are apparent at Racine Unified schools, where in 2018-19 among students who took the ACT, 5.5% of black students were proficient in English language arts, compared to 32.4% of white students. There are similar gaps in proficiency on standardized tests across grade levels and subjects.
Many educators agree that those gaps — as well as those between other student groups, such as those with disabilities and those without — have surely widened while school buildings are closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
When asked if she believed that learning gaps had increased during the closure of schools, Racine Unified Chief Academic Officer Rosalie Daca replied: “I would say that it’s certain.”
Daca said that disparities leading to achievement gaps begin before students enter the public school system.
Children with a parent who can stay home with them and read to them regularly, for instance, are already at an advantage compared to those who have two busy working parents or a single parent who doesn’t have the luxury of spending as much time with their kids. Daca said this is one of the reasons the district has expanded its 3K program over the past several years.
Akosua Aning, education co-chair for the Racine Branch of the NAACP, believes that if black children are coming into the Racine Unified system already at a disadvantage to their white peers, it’s largely due to institutionalized racism.
No matter the cause, Aning said, it’s the district’s job to do something about it.
The shutdown
After Racine Unified schools closed in mid-March due to the statewide COVID-19 Stay at Home order, some district students didn’t have sufficient devices or internet access allowing them to take part in online learning. Students were sent packets of materials to complete, but for most students no there was no live instruction or new learning. Attendance was not taken.
“A lot of the times, children from these families have a harder time with being able to successfully complete homework because parents are working or maybe they might not have the educational knowhow to help their children with the process,” Aning said of black families in Racine.
She would like to see the district focus on meeting the students where they are academically, and then helping to bring them to where they need to be.
Daca said that the district is setting aside time in the coming school year for “interventions” for most students, such as extra support for English language learners, special education support, Title teachers for reading, and computer programs that work on specific skill-building, to help get all students up to speed after the long break.
The district also has pared down required standards for each grade level to what it has deemed most essential for students to know. Daca said that for example, last year’s second-grade teachers will communicate with this year’s third-grade teachers about what their students missed out on, so that they can catch up on necessary second- and third-grade standards.
Because black students and poor students, generally speaking, were already lagging behind their peers, as least as far as standardized test scores are concerned, Aning would like to see the district take steps to help those students specifically.
“All students will need additional support when they return,” Daca said. “Teachers will be working to differentiate lessons to meet the needs of all students.”
Aning would also like to see the district track the academic impact the shutdown has had on students, and to break down those numbers by race and income. Typically, districts across the state receive an annual report card from the Department of Public Instruction in the fall that details, among many other things, the learning gaps between various student groups.
It’s unclear what those report cards will look like this fall, or if there will be any, as students did not take the Forward exam — the results of which play a big part in DPI report-card scores — due to the shutdown.
Daca said that Unified will track the data and will be able to break it down by student group when it gives a district assessment.
Remote learning
Racine Unified will be starting the school year with remote learning for at least the first quarter of the 2020-21 academic year. A decision on the second quarter is set to be announced by Oct. 19.
District officials have promised that remote learning in the new school year will be much different than it was in the spring, with live lessons, new learning and attendance being taken. Unified has also said it will supply all students in grades three and up with Chromebooks by the start of the school year. Tablets for younger students could come as late as October, and in that case those students would be distributed paper schoolwork until then.
The district has purchased 500 internet hot spots to distribute to families who don’t have access or who don’t have enough data for online lessons, and officials have said they will purchase more if needed. Although initially the hot spots were equipped with a limited amount of data per month that could be used up quickly with regular, live video lessons, district Spokeswoman Stacy Tapp said that the district is expanding the amount of data available.
Even so, educators agree that students generally do not learn as well remotely, and Aning believes that could be even more the case for some poor and minority students.
“Virtual learning puts economically impoverished, lower income black students at a bigger disadvantage,” Aning said. “They don’t learn as well with the remote learning.”
Aning acknowledged that she does not think anything besides remote learning is realistic at this point, with how coronavirus has spread in the Racine area.
“They have been off school for so long,” Aning said. “Even just the summer period, we know, causes that gap to increase. And now they haven’t been in school for all of these months, couple that with the fact that they’re traumatized ... by the pandemic.”
She added that many black students have experienced additional trauma after the death of George Floyd, a black man, while in Minneapolis police custody and the national uproar, protests and riots that Floyd’s death ignited. She would like to see more counselors at the schools in the coming year to help students deal with that trauma.
Systemic racism
“The reason why black people are more likely to be impacted is because of the systemic racism that we have,” Aning said. “We are segregated. Even in neighborhoods, there’s segregation everywhere that you look in the city, and that’s definitely a contributing factor. Poverty definitely plays a role, but I also think a lot of the poverty is a result of a racist system which is kind of designed to impact black people adversely.”
That segregation of neighborhoods is apparent when looking at the racial and socioeconomic makeup of the students enrolled at Unified schools.
In 2019-20, students attending Janes Elementary School, 1425 N. Wisconsin Ave., Racine, were 36.5% black, 49% Hispanic, 8.4% white and 6.1% two or more races. Out of all Janes students, 96.1% were considered economically disadvantaged, according to the Department of Public Instruction.
In contrast, students attending Gifford School, 8332 Northwestern Ave., Caledonia, were 72.4% white, 15.5% Hispanic, 4.9% black and 5.6% two or more races; at Gifford, a K-8 school, only 32.4% of students were economically disadvantaged.
Getting the community involved
Aning said she hopes that the district gets the community involved in helping low-income students and students of color to be successful with remote learning, and the return to school after that.
According to Daca, some of the district’s community partners are providing tutoring and support to students, and some staff will be reassigned to provide additional support to families who need it.
“I have so much frustration and I don’t have all the answers,” Aning said. “But I just really would have liked to see the district really mobilize the community, the whole city to figure this out. Whether they could get nonprofits involved to see how they can be of help once school opens to help children who are more vulnerable.
“I would have liked to see more of a direct response to the fact that black children are going to be more impacted by these last few months and the pandemic.”
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.