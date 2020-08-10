Gaps between black, white students at Unified likely widened by pandemic

Daca said that Unified will track the data and will be able to break it down by student group when it gives a district assessment.

Remote learning

Racine Unified will be starting the school year with remote learning for at least the first quarter of the 2020-21 academic year. A decision on the second quarter is set to be announced by Oct. 19.

District officials have promised that remote learning in the new school year will be much different than it was in the spring, with live lessons, new learning and attendance being taken. Unified has also said it will supply all students in grades three and up with Chromebooks by the start of the school year. Tablets for younger students could come as late as October, and in that case those students would be distributed paper schoolwork until then.

The district has purchased 500 internet hot spots to distribute to families who don’t have access or who don’t have enough data for online lessons, and officials have said they will purchase more if needed. Although initially the hot spots were equipped with a limited amount of data per month that could be used up quickly with regular, live video lessons, district Spokeswoman Stacy Tapp said that the district is expanding the amount of data available.