Gallien thanks teachers, community after a tough year

The Racine Unified School District (RUSD) would like to thank the students, staff and families for finishing the 2020 school year strong despite the unique circumstances of the pandemic.
On March 13, the COVID-19 pandemic swept the world by storm. In a matter of hours, schools were closed, people were told to stay inside their homes and life came to a rapid halt.
It’s something that no one was prepared for, but the RUSD community rose to the challenge.
As the 2019-2020 school year comes to a close, RUSD would like to thank the community for their patience, understanding and support as they have been adjusting to these drastic changes.
The students, families, teachers and staff have remained positive, flexible and resilient during these trying times.
Parents and guardians have always been their child’s first teacher. But, this statement took on a whole lot more meaning this spring.
Parents became teacher, principal, lunchroom staff, after school director, counselor, coach and so much more, all while juggling their own lives.
Whether working from home, caring for other children or helping ill family members, orchestrating a classroom in the home was an added responsibility.
The RUSD staff watched homes turn into classrooms, saw families find new confidence to help solve math problems and students creating innovative science and art projects.
RUSD would also like to thank the community for the kindness and support they were shown. Students and families sent video messages of hope and love to the teachers they could not be with in school.
Notes of thanks were left at meal distribution sites. Drive-by parades were given to remind classmates and teachers they were missed.
RUSD has served thousands of meals, developed digital curriculum for all grades, planned unique virtual and socially distanced events and partnered with local businesses to celebrate the students during the pandemic.
Well done.
Eric Gallien is Racine Unified School District superintendent.
