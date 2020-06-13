Gallien thanks teachers, community after a tough year

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Racine Unified School District (RUSD) would like to thank the students, staff and families for finishing the 2020 school year strong despite the unique circumstances of the pandemic.

On March 13, the COVID-19 pandemic swept the world by storm. In a matter of hours, schools were closed, people were told to stay inside their homes and life came to a rapid halt.

It’s something that no one was prepared for, but the RUSD community rose to the challenge.

As the 2019-2020 school year comes to a close, RUSD would like to thank the community for their patience, understanding and support as they have been adjusting to these drastic changes.

The students, families, teachers and staff have remained positive, flexible and resilient during these trying times.

Parents and guardians have always been their child’s first teacher. But, this statement took on a whole lot more meaning this spring.

Parents became teacher, principal, lunchroom staff, after school director, counselor, coach and so much more, all while juggling their own lives.

Whether working from home, caring for other children or helping ill family members, orchestrating a classroom in the home was an added responsibility.