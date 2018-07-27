WIND POINT — Racine Unified Superintendent Eric Gallien wants to make sure his teachers recognize the humanity in their students.
And he believes this practice should start with himself and move from the top down, with the school principals recognizing the humanity in the teachers.
“I want all the leaders in our organization to see the humanity in our teachers and treat them as such,” Gallien said.
The new superintendent outlined his plans for the coming year during a welcome reception Thursday evening at Wingspread, hosted by the Johnson Foundation. Gallien took over the superintendent position in late April, but he’s worked in the district for the past five years, most recently as deputy superintendent.
“I know the power of relationships,” Gallien said. “You can do a lot when you take the opportunity to see a person.”
When you recognize the humanity in a person, you can see their potential, Gallien said, and from there you can nurture that potential.
Moving forward, Gallien said he wants to continue to build the district’s external and internal relationships.
He also wants the district to align its resources and be intentional so it is doing the best it can to support teachers.
Background
Gallien is a former teacher and worked as a principal in Milwaukee at the elementary, middle and high school levels.
He was working with the principals of the lowest performing high schools in Milwaukee to help turn them around when Dan Thielen, who was chief of human resources for Racine Unified at the time, recruited him.
On Thursday evening, Gallien acknowledged the many changes that have taken place within the district over the past handful of years.
“We’ve spent a lot of time in the past four or five years pushing a lot of initiatives out, which caused a little turbulence in the organization, so this year’s about pause,” he said.
In the coming year, Gallien said the district will work to help teachers better implement some of the initiatives, without making more changes.
In the past few years, the district has implemented new curriculum in various subjects, a new grading system in certain subjects at some of the high schools, and underwent a middle school transformation, just to name a few changes.
“It’s not that we won’t continue to move forward, because things have to happen, but this year is about really helping them to go deeper in their work and I want to really provide the support that our principals need to help the teachers be the best that they can,” Gallien said.
The superintendent also spoke of the changes that are likely coming to the community, with the construction of the Foxconn manufacturing campus in Mount Pleasant, which could eventually bring 13,000 jobs to the community.
“We can’t just wait for it to happen,” Gallien said.
To prepare for these changes, the district will look at its structures, systems and programs to ensure it is preparing students to be part of the 21st century workforce. The administration is also set to work with the board on its long-range facilities plan to figure out how to modernize the school buildings.
In the next year, Unified is also set to place a heavy emphasis on learning for kindergarten, first- and second-grade students.
“We want to be very intentional about how we prepare kids to be able to read by the time they’re in third grade,” Gallien said.
Praise for Gallien
At the start of the event on Thursday, Roger Dower, president of The Johnson Foundation at Wingspread, praised Gallien’s work with his organization.
“I’ve come to know him as a deeply committed member of our community and frankly for me, I think of him as one of our community treasures,” Dower said.
Before introducing the superintendent, School Board President Robert Wittke Jr. spoke of how he had formed a closer relationship with Gallien over the past year or so.
“I’m confident that he’ll lead us in the right direction and I look forward to working with him as we start this school year,” Wittke said.
“We’ve spent a lot of time in the past four or five years pushing a lot of initiatives out, which caused a little turbulence in the organization, so this year’s about pause.” Eric Gallien, Racine Unified superintendent
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Kind of wish they would see the "humanity" ??????? in the taxpayers and give them some respect in regards how RUSD squanders money. Lots of new buzz words---results are what matter.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.