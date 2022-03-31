Gableman's numbers don't add up: Flaws found in data, conclusions on nursing home voting

People involved with the probe of the 2020 election led by former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman provided The Journal Times with some of the data on which they are basing their claims about nursing home fraud.

Flaws were quickly found in the conclusions drawn.

The probe, officially known as the Office of the Special Counsel, is expected to wrap up next month. But the duration of the taxpayer-funded investigation has already been extended multiple times since being launched last summer by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester.

Received by The Journal Times

On March 18, the OSC fulfilled a request from The Journal Times for its data related to nursing homes.

Gableman had claimed that dozens of nursing homes across the state had voter turnout rates at or above 100% in the 2020 presidential election. Upon reviewing the data and after actual election officials shared their data, Gableman’s claims now appear inaccurate.

The OSC provided The Journal Times with a 12-page PDF document.

It listed 236 nursing homes the OSC considered “under investigation.” The document included partial addresses, the name of a manager for most of the facilities and a partially redacted phone number.

Then, for each facility, the document listed:

A reported number of beds.

The number of both inactive and active voter registrations listed at the facility’s address (without listing a specific date citing when that number was taken from Wisconsin’s voter rolls).

The number of active voter registrations at the facility’s address (again without a citation).

The number of votes connected with that address in the 2016 presidential election.

The number of votes connected with that address in the 2020 presidential election.

A supposed “turnout rate” based on the number of votes at each facility in 2020 divided by the number of beds at the facility.

Another supposed “turnout rate” based on the number of votes at each facility in 2020 divided by the number of active registered voters.

Incomplete data

Zakory Niemierowicz, spokesman for the OSC, in an email called some of the turnout rates “problematic.” According to the OSC’s data, in some nursing homes, 400% or 133% or 183% of as many people lived there voted in the 2020 election. These claims have been repeated among those who doubt the confirmed results of the 2020 election.

But upon some further investigation, there are obvious explanations that refute at least some of the claims made.

For example, according to the OSC’s data, at Casa Del Mare in Kenosha, there were 200 votes from voters registered at its address even though Casa Del Mare has only 45 beds.

What the OSC’s document ignores is that there is more than one facility that shares an address with Casa Del Mare at 3524 Seventh Ave.

While Casa Del Mare, an assisted living and memory care facility, does have a capacity of 45, St. Catherine Commons shares the same address and has a capacity of more than 200; it’s literally one of the 10 largest senior-living facilities in southeastern Wisconsin.

In voter rolls, the voters at both of those facilities would be counted as coming from the same address.

There are several, nearly identical situations at other facilities throughout the state.

The Journal Times then asked Niemierowicz in an email: “I looked into the … numbers a bit and found, for example, there are hundreds of beds at 3524 Seventh Avenue but more than one facility: both Casa Del Mare and St. Catherine’s Commons. The same goes for at least several of the others with incredibly high percentages, including Eastcastle Place Bradford Terrace (in Milwaukee), Regency New Berlin Senior Apartments and Tudor Oaks Health Center (in Muskego). Might that be the explanation for at least some of the high numbers? And not something, as you put it, ‘problematic?’ ”

At Tudor Oaks, the OSC data only counted 61 beds, which is the correct number for the skilled care facility, but ignores the hundreds of other independent-living and assisted-living residents. According to the OSC, there were 200 votes linked to the Tudor Oaks address in 2020, down from 283 in 2016.

The OSC reported only 40 beds at Eastcastle, even though it actually has more than 110. According to the OSC, there were 95 votes linked to Eastcastle’s address in 2020.

Regency New Berlin Senior Apartments, the name of which was misspelled in the OSC’s data, was listed as having 128 beds but with 302 votes in 2020. In reality, Regency has a capacity of more than 390.

Niemierowicz did not reply to that email.

Claims all nursing home votes were ‘illegal’

One of the primary assertions of the OSC has been that virtually all of the thousands of absentee votes cast out of nursing homes should not have been counted in the 2020 presidential election.

The OSC and others, among them Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling and RSCO Lt. Michael Luell, have asserted that crimes were committed when WEC advised clerks throughout the state to not send Special Voting Deputies into nursing homes to carry out absentee voting, even though state law requires it. Nursing home staff are banned from assisting residents with voting, but WEC advised that law not be followed because many SVDs would have been denied entry to nursing homes due to COVID-19 concerns. Clerks statewide followed WEC’s guidance.

“Tens of thousands of illegal ballots were cast out of nursing homes. Any ballot completed by a worker of the facility and not a Special Voting Deputy is an illegally cast ballot and should not have been counted,” Niemierowicz said.

WEC Commissioner Mark L. Thomson said, after the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office declined to press charges against him and another commissioner, in a tweet: “Allowing seniors to vote is not a crime.”

Outdated rolls

The clean-up of voter rolls has also been delayed and rescheduled in recent years amid partisan battles over how often voters suspected to have moved should have their names purged from the rolls. Thus, it is not uncommon for voters’ names to remain on official rolls for possibly years after they die or move without immediately re-registering to vote at a new address.

Changing state laws to require more regular “cleaning” of voter rolls is among the OSC’s recommendations.

“There is no need to have dead, incompetent, felon, or moved out of state voters on the voter rolls,” Niemierowicz said. “One list of who is eligible to vote, and one list of who did vote would provide clarity to Wisconsin residents.”

Another claim

Some of the OSC’s own data refutes claims Gableman has made about how nursing home voting. The numbers show no increase in turnout between the 2016 election that Donald Trump won and the 2020 election won by Joe Biden.

However, Gableman has claimed that: Since there are approximately 92,000 nursing home residents statewide, and that since 92,000 is bigger than Biden’s margin of victory of 20,682 votes in Wisconsin, nursing homes are where supposed fraud could have flipped the election.

However, not even Gableman has claimed that there was a ballot cast for each of those 92,000 people, but he has repeatedly alleged that there were somehow could have been up to 92,000 fraudulent votes linked to nursing homes in Wisconsin.

According to the OSC data provided to The Journal Times, out of 236 facilities with 21,917 beds, there were only 9,017 votes.

Spreading

Gableman has made unsubstantiated claims in formal and informal settings, such as before an Assembly committee but also on talk shows such as Fox News Channel’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight” and “Tucker Carlson Today,” and on a podcast hosted by former Trump aide Steve Bannon.

Those claims, about nursing home voting and furthering the assertion the 2020 election can be decertified even though virtually no actual election experts agree, have now infiltrated public discourse about the election and are aiding in the elevation of false claims.

Mike Gibbons, an Ohio businessman running for U.S. Senate, claimed Monday: “Recently, there was a Wisconsin special counsel that discovered that a great — good — number of nursing homes in Wisconsin voted at 103% of their occupancy. And they all voted for Joe Biden.”

Not only is the claimed turnout percentage questionable at best, but not even Gableman has claimed that all of those votes were for Biden.

Two dates

The basis for the numbers the OSC provided also is flawed, according to the Wisconsin Elections Commission. Data from different dates are still compared as if they were simultaneous.

According to Niemierowicz, the number of voters at each address was from Nov. 3, 2020, Election Day.

But because of how WisVote (the state’s voter database) tracks Wisconsin’s voter rolls, it is not easy, WEC spokesperson Riley Vetterkind said, to find the number of people registered to vote on a specific date. “It’s really difficult to go back in time and find registration from a certain date in time,” Vetterkind said in a phone interview last month.

Niemierowicz said in separate March 18 emails that voter registration numbers at specific addresses were collected “over the past 16 months from different groups” and also that “all data used was from WisVote data dated August 2021.”

Among the OSC’s recommendations is removing a state law that requires the data be paid for, making it free to be reviewed by the public.

Vetterkind said one of the challenges actual election officials have faced in refuting or confirming claims raised by others is that those making the claims have not brought evidence to back them up.

It also is unclear if all of the documents associated with the OSC will be made public. Vos has said many of them have been deleted, since legislators are not required to retain public records for any length of time.

When The Journal Times shared the document received from the OSC with Vetterkind, he said the WEC had never seen the data before and called it “weird.”

“Little of the investigation that has been presented so far has been supported by facts,” Claire Woodall-Vogg, executive director of the City of Milwaukee Election Commission, told CNN earlier this week.

Another inconsistency

Gableman has said repeatedly said he would meet and speak with anyone about the 2020 election and his investigation.

A Journal Times reporter offered in mid-March to meet and speak, on or off the record, with Gableman.

The OSC did not reply to that request.

