Gableman appears in court on behalf of man who admitted to requesting absentee ballots on behalf of Vos, Mason

RACINE — Harry Wait is no longer in court pro se, at least for the time being.

Michael J. Gableman appeared in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday on behalf of Wait, who has been charged with two counts of misappropriating identification information, a felony, and two counts of election fraud concerning absentee ballots, a misdemeanor.

Gableman is a former justice of the Wisconsin Supreme Court and was special counsel for the investigation Assembly Speaker Robin Vos created into the 2020 presidential election before Vos fired Gableman last month. Gableman had endorsed the conservative challenger to Vos, Adam Steen, in a contentious Aug. 9 primary election that Vos narrowly won, after which Vos called Gableman “an embarrassment to the state.”

Gableman is now employed by the Chicago-based Thomas More Society, which bills itself as a nonprofit law firm “dedicated to restoring respect in law for life, family and religious liberty.”

Gableman said he learned on Saturday that Wait was unrepresented and reached out to see if he could assist in the short term. He clarified that he has not been cleared by the Thomas More Society for the duration of the trial. Gableman said his role on Monday was limited to seeking a continuance in order to help Wait find legal counsel.

“I want to make sure all of his legal rights are safeguarded,” Gableman said.