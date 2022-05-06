Future teachers in RUSD can get head start through new partnership with UW-Parkside & Carthage College

RACINE — Rodney Brushwood was struggling. The then-high school sophomore had been homeschooled the previous decade, was still adjusting to public education and had just incorrectly filled out a history assignment.

The history teacher took time to help Brushwood redo the task. He ultimately passed the class. That dedication sparked Brushwood’s interest in education.

“I was like, ‘OK, I want to be a teacher now,’” he said.

That interest solidified over the next couple years as teachers repeatedly helped Brushwood navigate high school.

“My teachers inspired me so much that I wanted to go into education,” Brushwood said. “That’s important because, as a kid, you feel like people really care and they really want to help you.”

Brushwood, now a senior at Horlick High School, plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, then return to Horlick and teach English.

“High school is at that level where you’re just about to send people off to do their own thing and go into the world,” Brushwood said. “You’re giving (students) the final stepping stones to becoming who they want to be.”

A new collaboration is intended to streamline the process for students like Brushwood, while also addressing a local teacher shortage. Beginning this fall, a partnership between the Racine Unified School District, UW-Parkside and Carthage College will make high school students pursuing education pathways at Horlick, Case and Park (via RUSD’s Academies of Racine) eligible to receive one semester of college credit from the two colleges through what are known as “concurrent enrollment courses.”

“It’s rare to see an education pathway locally where students can earn this level of credits and where post-secondary institutions have collaborated to ensure that the credits will transfer between institutions,” DeAnn Possehl, Parkside assistant provost for student success, said in a statement.

In essence, the program will give high school students in an RUSD education pathway a head start in getting a teaching degree.

“Rodney is a perfect example of how this all works,” said RUSD Superintendent Eric Gallien.

The partnership was made official Thursday morning after an agreement was signed by Gallien, Parkside Chancellor Debbie Ford and Carthage President John Swallow at Horlick High School, 2119 Rapids Drive.

Gallien said the initiative will ideally result in RUSD students, particularly students of color, attending local colleges and returning to teach in the school district they attended.

“There’s a really bad gap in providing teachers of color,” Gallien said. “These programs will allow us to do some of that by growing our own and really nurturing our own students.”

In the 2018-19 school year, about 85% of Racine Unified teachers were white. That’s compared to about 92% in 2010, according to Wisconsin Policy Forum. About 60% of Unified students are either black, Hispanic or mixed race.

Swallow said the collaboration can hopefully alleviate the area teacher shortage.

“This is a tribute to getting things done locally,” Swallow said. “We know that there are not enough teachers. It’s a problem that’s been around for a while, and it’s getting worse.”

Ford said the partnership is a creative way to have more homegrown teachers.

“This is a ‘build your own talent’ pipeline,” Ford said. “In order to really provide the education opportunities that we need today, we have to continue to evolve and innovate.”

The signing occurred during national Teacher Appreciation Week, through which school leaders recognized educators.

“You are so underappreciated for what you do each and every day to inspire our youth,” Ford said, addressing teachers. “Never forget the importance of what you do.”

Brushwood’s story is one example highlighting the importance of teachers, and he lightheartedly expressed jealousy that he cannot take advantage of the new initiative.

For future teachers, Brushwood said the education pathways initiative will emphasize the value of starting college with a leg up.

“One (semester of) college credit means a lot more than no college credits,” Brushwood said. “When you get to college you already know somewhat what you’re going to be doing, and this gives you just a little step ahead in that … This is going to spark interest for kids.”

A history teacher’s assistance sparked Brushwood’s interest in education, and if the partnership works, more students like him will follow.

