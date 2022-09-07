Future plans for burned down Lakeview Community Center are being 'put on the shelf'

RACINE — Following a yearlong study conducted by two Milwaukee firms, there are still no firm plans for what the future of Lakeview Park — specifically regarding the burned down Lakeview Community Center — might hold.

In a release Wednesday morning, the City of Racine cited "rising costs of materials and interest rates" as "barriers to development." As such, plans for an "updated Lakeview Community Center" are being "put on the shelf" and "any plans to present new building design plans for the burned out Lakeview Community Center are on hold."

Mayor Cory Mason has repeatedly attested that the park's amenities — including a basketball court, tennis courts, open grass space and a playground — at Lakeview Park are going to remain, no matter what happens development-wise in the surrounding area.

In brief The City of Racine's Wednesday announcement made clear that it is still unclear what could replace the dilapidated Lakeview Community Center along Goold Street, just east of Main Street, west of Zoo Beach and Michigan Boulevard, and across the road from the Racine Zoo.

One of the options proposed was replacing the community center with housing, which sparked worry among some neighbors who opposed the possibility of having an apartment essentially within a park.

Another option was building a new community center in its place.

The community center has been empty and a safety hazard since a devastating September 2019 fire.

A $967,000 insurance payout was not enough to cover the costs of razing the building, according to city officials.

In a statement Wednesday, Mason said “I want to thank F Street and Rinka+ (the two Milwaukee firms) for their efforts to reimagine the Lakeview Community Center.

"As a reminder, Lakeview Park was always going to stay Lakeview Park. While costs may be prohibitive right now, it remains a goal of the city to explore what possibilities exist to rebuild the community center for future generations to enjoy."

Rinka's and F Street's study of the property, which began in September 2021, was at no cost to the city.

In statements, Scott Laurie of F Street Redevelopment Group and architect Matt Rinka said they are still interested in working with the City of Racine on redevelopment projects, even if Lakeview didn't pan out.

"Should the market settle, we remain interested in working with the city to present options for the community center that we hope residents would be excited about. There are many development opportunities in Racine and we continue to be interested in partnering with the city to explore those options,” Rinka said.

Added Laurie: "Unfortunately, the current market conditions with interest rates and costs of materials increasing creates real difficulty in producing a project of this type. Racine is a great community and it is our hope that when conditions become more stable we can re-engage with the City on this or other projects.”