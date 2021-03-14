Future of youth detention center faces off with Racine neighborhood's hopes

RACINE — The City of Racine has no real way to prevent Racine County from building a $45 juvenile detention facility on Taylor Avenue. The county plans to replace the current outdated, nearly windowless Racine County Juvenile Detention Center on the fourth floor of the county human resources center at 1717 Taylor Ave.
Construction of the new facility would be mostly paid for by the state, which has been looking to close larger, troubled facilities rife with abuse with more rehabilitative, small-scale facilities. Racine County's planned "Youth Development and Care Center" would only hold up to 48 youths.
Even without a real method of interjection since the county already owns the land necessary — having purchased the long-vacant lumberyard across the street from 1717 Taylor Ave. — and has the funding secured, the fight to stop shovels from hitting the ground remains.
“ 'Why do we always get stuck with these things?' ” City Council President John Tate II recalled being told by a constituent who was annoyed that the city was likely going to be getting still another incarceration facility while facing continuously tighter budgets, making it tougher for the city to spend on programs for non-incarcerated residents.
Tate, who is leading the likely-doomed fight to stop construction of the facility that would be within his aldermanic district, shared those feelings during a webinar hosted by the Racine Women for Racial Justice on Thursday.
Tate argued that governments need to be spending more on things than can help prevent crime before it happens, particularly in the City of Racine, which has the highest crime and poverty rates in the county, and not on an incarceration facility in a neighborhood that’s seeking revitalization.
Racine County leaders have asserted that the planned new facility will do more to help Racine’s troubled youths than harm them, with a focus on trauma-informed care that wasn’t considered in the establishment of the current Racine County Juvenile Detention Center, a facility which County Executive Jonathan Delagrave previously led.
Tate and others in the neighborhood are skeptical that the detention facility, even if it is an improvement on the current one at essentially the same location, would benefit Racine.
Rightful hope? Or a 'Pollyanna' view?
The abandoned lumberyard sits in Tate’s district. He stresses that the city and his constituents have a vision for the neighborhood that does not include a detention facility, reiterating that the city is already home to the Racine County Jail in Downtown, the human resource building, the larger, state-run Racine Youthful Offender Correctional Facility and the county’s biggest homeless shelter, HALO Inc., 2000 DeKoven Ave.
“I don’t know anybody who has thought, ‘Hey, I’ve heard there’s a new secure residential facility on Taylor Avenue. Let’s check it out and hit up Rosie’s across the street when we do,’ ” Tate said. “That’s not a thing.”
Tate pointed to the numerous pieces of potential for the area: Uptown gearing its energy toward being an arts district, the community school at Knapp Elementary, and the 54-unit Ajax apartment project. Tate argued that it remains a challenge to sell a positive vision of the City of Racine if other governmental entities, like the state and the county, keep putting facilities in the city that Racinians don’t want in their own neighborhoods.
Delagrave has repeatedly argued that the Youth Development and Care Center is necessary for the county to reach its goal of “zero detentions” for youth and that the facility will be entirely guided by rehabilitation-focused trauma-informed care. Tate believes the county’s descriptions of the center are “Pollyanna” and “seeing things with rose-colored glasses.”
“Let’s not get it twisted: This is a correctional facility,” Tate said. “Anybody who goes in there will have been adjudicated by a court of law for criminal offenses — that’s what correctional facilities are … to build a new one of these, however it might look from the exterior, that is what it is."
While it may be a positive to raze the abandoned lumberyard and put the new facility there, the county may opt instead to put a parking lot there and build the Youth Development and Care Center across the street on the grounds of the county human services building. Neither plan would add much curb appeal and, since the center would be a government facility, would add nothing to Racine’s taxable revenue, which the city is desperate to expand.
Tate restated that it was his hope that the new facility would be built outside the city limits.
“Nothing is final until the shovels are in the ground,” he said.
Same goal, different paths
Tate and Delagrave agree that zero incarcerations should be a goal, but they diverge on the method.
Under Wisconsin law, counties are required to provide juvenile detention centers for certain offenders. Most counties contract with other counties or private institutions for that; Racine County is the provider for Kenosha, Walworth, Washington, Ozaukee, Waukesha, Rock and Jefferson counties. Delagrave wants Racine County’s facility to be state of the art for fulfilling that requirement. The $45 million plan involves about $40 million via grant from the state, putting Racine County on the hook for a fraction of the startup costs.
Tate would rather have that money be spent on more programs preceding sending youth into an incarceration facility.
He posed the questions: What happens to a young person? What has happened? What leads to youth engaging in criminal behavior?
“Unless we’re dealing with those questions, and pumping resources into preventing those outcomes and those choices — and those environments and the material conditions that lead to those choices,” he said, noting the link between high poverty rates and crime, “then we’re really not talking about getting to zero detentions, not in a real way.”
Tate said he is holding out hope the new juvenile detention center will be built outside of the city limits and to have the county engage in a more meaningful conversation with city leaders about the future of juvenile detention.
