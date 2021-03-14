Future of youth detention center faces off with Racine neighborhood's hopes

“I don’t know anybody who has thought, ‘Hey, I’ve heard there’s a new secure residential facility on Taylor Avenue. Let’s check it out and hit up Rosie’s across the street when we do,’ ” Tate said. “That’s not a thing.”

Tate pointed to the numerous pieces of potential for the area: Uptown gearing its energy toward being an arts district, the community school at Knapp Elementary, and the 54-unit Ajax apartment project. Tate argued that it remains a challenge to sell a positive vision of the City of Racine if other governmental entities, like the state and the county, keep putting facilities in the city that Racinians don’t want in their own neighborhoods.

Delagrave has repeatedly argued that the Youth Development and Care Center is necessary for the county to reach its goal of “zero detentions” for youth and that the facility will be entirely guided by rehabilitation-focused trauma-informed care. Tate believes the county’s descriptions of the center are “Pollyanna” and “seeing things with rose-colored glasses.”