Future of Waterford ambulance service to be discussed Wednesday in special joint meeting

TOWN OF WATERFORD — The future of ambulance service in the town will be discussed Wednesday in a special joint meeting with the Village of Waterford.
The meeting, which is open to the public, is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the LGI Room at Waterford Union High School, 611 W. Main St.
Members of both the Town Board and Village Board are expected to participate and to discuss a renewed partnership to extend village emergency medical services into the town.
The village fire department previously served the south part of town until town officials canceled the contract in a political squabble in 2019. Some residents say the service provided since then by the Tichigan Volunteer Fire Co. has been unsatisfactory.
The town board voted Sept. 12 to reconsider the change, after Village President Don Houston offered to restart the emergency medical service at no cost to town taxpayers.
