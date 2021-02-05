Future of statewide mask requirement unclear, but no new mandates expected in Racine County

Burlington City Administrator Carina Walters said no alderman has suggested a local face mask ordinance, and she is not recommending one.

Walters said Burlington officials have taken the position during the COVID-19 pandemic that people should decide about wearing a face mask rather than the city making it a law.

“Everyone needs to make their choices and make their choices responsibly,” she said.

Waterford Village Administrator Zeke Jackson said he is a former science teacher and has been tracking the potential impact of COVID-19 on local residents for more than a year.

Jackson, however, said he would not recommend a local face mask mandate. Research has been “inconclusive,” he said, on the effectiveness of face masks in large groups.