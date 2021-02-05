 Skip to main content
Future of statewide mask requirement unclear, but no new mandates expected in Racine County
MASK-WEARING

Future of statewide mask requirement unclear, but no new mandates expected in Racine County

First day of required masks in Racine (copy)

Two people wear masks as they walk along Main Street in July after the City of Racine's mask requirement went into place. Now, as the statewide mask mandate stands in jeopardy, no other Racine County municipalities are at least publicly considering issuing mask requirements.

 ADAM ROGAN,

As the tug of war between Gov. Tony Evers and the Republican-controlled state Legislature continues on whether a statewide emergency order and a mask mandate should remain, local municipalities are waiting for some guidance.

The City of Racine has had a mask requirement in place since July, and a number of other communities statewide have approved mask requirements both before and after it appeared the statewide one could be done for. But none of Racine County’s other 16 municipalities, nor the county as a whole, are planning a mandate of their own at this time.

Lack of clarity

On Thursday, less than an hour after the Republican-majority Assembly voted to strike down Evers’ current emergency order and mask mandate, the Democratic governor issued a new order. Evers’ issuance of this new order could mean Republicans may have to start all over again in trying to take it down.

With this uncertainty, local municipalities in Racine County — at the moment — aren’t planning on issuing mandates of their own.

More than 50 groups, including the Medical College of Wisconsin and Professional Fire Fighters of Wisconsin and the Association of Wisconsin School Administrators and the Disability Service Provider Network, have filed papers in opposition to the overturning of the state mandate. Zero groups filed in favor of overturning it.

Countywide

Racine County doesn’t have an oifficial county health department, and neither of the local health departments in the county are directly under its jurisdiction, said Mark Schaaf, communications and media relations director for Racine County.

The Central Racine County Health Department, which serves the whole county except the City of Racine and the villages of North Bay and Elmwood Park, is technically organized under the Village of Caledonia, although there is a plan to consolidate under the county in the years to come.

Because of this, “countywide public health mandates are not nearly as feasible as it is for other counties,” Schaaf said in an email.

“Regardless of whether a mandate is in effect,” Schaaf added, “face coverings help limit the spread of COVID-19, so we strongly encourage everyone to take steps to protect themselves and slow the transmission of COVID-19 in our communities.”

East of I-94

Chris Smith, attorney for the Village of Mount Pleasant, said there won’t be a change in the village unless the state announces something different.

“We’re not taking any action,” Smith said. “The whole thing is uncertain.”

Amanda Gain

Gain

Amanda Gain, deputy administrator and treasurer for the Village of Sturtevant, said there hasn’t been any discussion on anything other than to require masks when entering Village Hall.

Gain said there’s no regulation in place in Sturtevant, and they’re following state guidelines.

“Everybody’s used to the back and forth chaos at this point,” Gain said, adding Sturtevant administration will wait until things clear up before making a decision.

Thomas J. Christensen

Christensen

Tom Christensen, Caledonia’s village administrator, said the village has no plans to issue a mandate. However, there are mask requirements in place for those in public buildings and public employees.

West of the I

Carina Walters, Burlington City Administrator

Walters

Burlington City Administrator Carina Walters said no alderman has suggested a local face mask ordinance, and she is not recommending one.

Walters said Burlington officials have taken the position during the COVID-19 pandemic that people should decide about wearing a face mask rather than the city making it a law.

“Everyone needs to make their choices and make their choices responsibly,” she said.

Zeke Jackson color photo

Jackson

Waterford Village Administrator Zeke Jackson said he is a former science teacher and has been tracking the potential impact of COVID-19 on local residents for more than a year.

Jackson, however, said he would not recommend a local face mask mandate. Research has been “inconclusive,” he said, on the effectiveness of face masks in large groups.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention disagree with Jackson’s assessment. In a November scientific brief, the CDC stated: “Cloth masks not only effectively block most large droplets but they can also block the exhalation of fine droplets and particles ... smaller than 10 microns; which increase in number with the volume of speech and specific types of phonation. Multilayer cloth masks can both block up to 50-70% of these fine droplets and particles and limit the forward spread of those that are not captured. Upwards of 80% blockage has been achieved in human experiments that have measured blocking of all respiratory droplets, with cloth masks in some studies performing on par with surgical masks as barriers for source control.”

Still, Jackson said that mask wearing “makes a lot of people feel better ... I’m not entirely sure it’s effective.”

Michael Hawes, Union Grove administrator

Hawes

Michael Hawes, Union Grove’s village administrator, said he would not recommend a village face mask mandate, nor does he expect the village board to consider one.

Union Grove has deferred to the state on face-mask policy during the pandemic, Hawes said: “I don’t see that approach changing.”

