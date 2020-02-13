Furniture company buys Journal Times Downtown building

RACINE — A New Berlin furniture company is moving to Downtown Racine, having purchased The Journal Times building and property.
Recon, a shortened version of “relocation general contractor,” has closed on the purchase of The Journal Times, 212 Fourth St.
Recon founder, owner and CEO John Kurtz said he plans to have a furniture showroom, corporate offices and warehouse operations there.
For the near future, The Journal Times will continue to operate out of its current location on Fourth Street.
Recon was built on the concept of decommissioning office and industrial buildings: removing and selling furniture and other items that companies around the country leave behind when they move, go out of business or change their furniture. In those cases, Kurtz’s team rapidly moves in to empty those office spaces and dispose of the contents in various ways including selling like-new furniture at low prices.
Recon states that it offers “a full range of project management services to coordinate planning, decommissioning, liquidation, recycling and transporting the furniture, equipment, data systems, and/or telephone systems.”
Return to Racine
Recon had previously been in Racine. In 2006, Kurtz moved his operations into the 110,000-square-foot former Gold Medal Camp Furniture Co. building at 1701 Packard Ave., using it as his warehouse and by-appointment showroom.
However, in spring 2019 Kurtz sold the building to Joshua Jeffers, president of J. Jeffers & Co. of Milwaukee. Jeffers & Co. is currently midway through redeveloping the former factory into the Gold Medal Lofts, an $18 million, 77-unit apartment building.
Since then, Recon has had its showroom and corporate offices in New Berlin and rented warehouse space in Rockford.
But Kurtz was interested in again finding space in the greater Racine area. “We were on the cusp of building a warehouse in Caledonia,” he said, when he spotted The Journal Times property listed for sale.
And he liked the idea of coming to Downtown Racine, he said, “because neat things are going on there.”
Plans for the property
Kurtz said Recon will immediately start using the old (partial) firehouse at 320 Wisconsin Ave., the lower two of three floors, as warehouse space. He will remodel the main, 80,000-square-foot building in stages and estimated renovations may total $500,000 or more.
In addition to making a first-floor showroom, Kurtz plans to make the warehouse “more walk-through friendly.” He plans to have dual corporate offices and be in Racine himself on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. He said 12 of his 14 employees will work in Racine.
Kurtz said Recon, a growing company that has doubled its business since 2013, will be good for Downtown. “The restaurants are going to like us,” he said. “We will bring people in regularly, and we will take them out.”
He said he will also rent a Pugh Marina boat slip just outside the old firehouse door, have it improved, install a full tackle room in the firehouse basement and offer clients fly-fishing on the Root River.
Note: The first name of John Kurtz was incorrect in the original version. The error has been corrected.