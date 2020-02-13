Furniture company buys Journal Times Downtown building

However, in spring 2019 Kurtz sold the building to Joshua Jeffers, president of J. Jeffers & Co. of Milwaukee. Jeffers & Co. is currently midway through redeveloping the former factory into the Gold Medal Lofts, an $18 million, 77-unit apartment building.

Since then, Recon has had its showroom and corporate offices in New Berlin and rented warehouse space in Rockford.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

But Kurtz was interested in again finding space in the greater Racine area. “We were on the cusp of building a warehouse in Caledonia,” he said, when he spotted The Journal Times property listed for sale.

And he liked the idea of coming to Downtown Racine, he said, “because neat things are going on there.”

Plans for the property

Kurtz said Recon will immediately start using the old (partial) firehouse at 320 Wisconsin Ave., the lower two of three floors, as warehouse space. He will remodel the main, 80,000-square-foot building in stages and estimated renovations may total $500,000 or more.

In addition to making a first-floor showroom, Kurtz plans to make the warehouse “more walk-through friendly.” He plans to have dual corporate offices and be in Racine himself on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. He said 12 of his 14 employees will work in Racine.