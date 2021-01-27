Funeral directors in Wisconsin can finally get vaccinated against COVID, but their staffs can't

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Langendorf reached out to REM Occupational Health and Wellness in Big Bend and was able to get all of his employees — including the support staff — the vaccine. But the funeral home had to pay for it.

Miller said he has not asked for his support staff, who are also older, to come back to the funeral home for work since the pandemic began.

“We didn’t want to risk having them exposed,” Miller said, adding if they wanted the vaccine, he would work with CRCHD to get them the vaccine.

Are dead COVID-19 bodies contagious?

According to a report from the CDC comparing COVID-19 burials to Ebola burials, there is little risk of getting COVID-19 from a dead body, but those who are handling the deceased should still wear personal protective equipment.

“Some families are comfortable coming in to see the body, some are not,” Langendorf said.