Fundraising effort underway to help Caledonia restaurant owner critically injured in motorcycle crash

Burgmeier is gratified by the outpouring of donations.

“I think it’s a testament about how people feel about my uncle,” he said. “My Uncle Kevin is one of the most generous people you could meet. He’d do anything for anyone. That’s why so many people are donating he’s a guy that would give you the shirt off his back and the last dollar in his wallet if you were in need. Now I’m hoping we can help him, even though he wouldn’t want a handout. I know for certain he wouldn’t want his daughter to be stuck with the financial burden of running their business during this time.”

Blanchette told The Journal Times that the GoFundMe donations will be used to support the continued operations of her father’s business, as well as help with her dad’s ongoing personal and medical expenses.