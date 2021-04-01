Fundraising effort to revive Jo-Don Farms, Caledonia's family-run zoo, launches with $10,000 goal

CALEDONIA — After more than 40 years in business, Jo-Don Farms has shut down a family-run zoo where generations of visitors enjoyed lions, alligators and more.
But former employees have announced plans to open a similar attraction almost immediately at the same location, under the new name Caledonia Zoological Park.
Alex Meyer — who took over Jo-Don Farms when her father, Robert Meyer, died in December — said the COVID-19 pandemic had created financial troubles that could not be overcome. Meyer said she has relocated all 200 animals from the zoo, and she will not be able to reopen the 15-acre attraction, which has operated in Caledonia since 1975.
"I wish it could've continued," she said. "We tried every which way."
Others, however, say there is more to the closure of Jo-Don Farms than just a business hurt by COVID-19.
The landlord of the property said he was forced to evict Jo-Don Farms, and that he already has signed a lease with former employees who want to open a new zoo under the name Caledonia Zoological Park. The property is located at 5907 Nicholson Road.
Eric Woelbing, a neighbor who purchased the property in 2018, said the operators of Jo-Don Farms had not paid rent in more than a year and had fallen behind on other obligations.
Woelbing said he helped keep the zoo going over the years — including when Robert Meyer sold the property to avoid a bank foreclosure — but Woelbing felt he no longer could continue such support for Alex Meyer and her organization.
The landlord, who owns the property through a corporation known as Nicholson Road Properties LLC, said he is happy to see former employees step forward with plans to recreate the zoo as the Caledonia Zoological Park.
"I have confidence in them," he said, "or I wouldn't have leased it to them."
The former employees hope to open a new zoo by Memorial Day. Woelbing stressed that they are not reopening Jo-Don Farms, but are creating a new attraction.
Racine County court records show that eviction proceedings were started against Jo-Don Farms in February, and that a judge on March 12 ruled that the zoo operators were "not allowed on property."
Defendants named in the eviction action include Alex Meyer, her father's estate, another individual named Tyler Herring, and "any other occupants" of the property.
Alex Meyer contends that the eviction does not apply to Jo-Don Farms — only to those named in the case — and also that she disputes owing any money to Woelbing.
A hearing in the eviction case is scheduled April 7 in Racine County Circuit Court.
In a statement posted Wednesday on Facebook, Alex Meyer announced the closure of Jo-Don Farms, citing financial issues stemming largely from COVID-19.
"Jo-Don would like to take this time to thank every person who has volunteered, donated either monetarily or with their time, all dedicated employees over the years, and all the animal lovers who supported us since our conception in 1975," she wrote. "It has been wonderful having you in our lives and watching so many people interact with the animals in so many ways. You all will be missed."
Many supporters posted responses that they enjoyed Jo-Don Farms and would miss the zoo, which also included a petting zoo, pony rides and a picnic area.
"Such a fun place for a family day," wrote Cristie Brian Gurin.
The zoo generally operated between May and October, with admission costing $6 a person.
Meyer, whose grandfather began the business, said she has found new homes for all of the animals — mostly at other small zoos, all in Wisconsin.
Hope for rebirth filled with challenge
Meyer said she does not support the Caledonia Zoological Park. She said she offered to sell animals to organizers of the new zoo, but they lacked the necessary resources.
"I just feel as though they're jumping a little bit fast," she said.
A fundraising drive seeking $10,000 has been launched on the GoFundMe site to support the Caledonia Zoological Park. The fundraiser can be found online at gofundme.com/f/help-us-fill-our-zoo. As of noon Thursday, $710 had been raised.
Cody Zibung, one of the organizers, said at least 10 former employees of Jo-Don Farms are involved in the new zoo. Zibung said she worked there for eight years and served as general manager before leaving in 2019.
The operation was in such dire financial straits, Zibung said, that she and other employees used their own money to keep animals fed. The new zoo will learn from past mistakes, partly by operating as a nonprofit and seeking out volunteers, she said.
The new attraction will open on Memorial Day weekend as "a work in progress," Zibung said.
"We want to keep this thing going," she said. "We're certainly going to try."
Another former employee, Brenda Hammond, broke into tears while recalling her devotion to Robert Meyer when he was operating Jo-Don Farms. Hammond said she worked at the zoo for 30 years, starting when she was a teenager.
Hammond hopes that organizers of the new zoo are able to repurchase and bring back some of the old animals from Jo-Don Farms.
"We're just trying to restart it, if we can," she said.