Fundraising effort to revive Jo-Don Farms, Caledonia's family-run zoo, launches with $10,000 goal

CALEDONIA — After more than 40 years in business, Jo-Don Farms has shut down a family-run zoo where generations of visitors enjoyed lions, alligators and more.

But former employees have announced plans to open a similar attraction almost immediately at the same location, under the new name Caledonia Zoological Park.

Alex Meyer — who took over Jo-Don Farms when her father, Robert Meyer, died in December — said the COVID-19 pandemic had created financial troubles that could not be overcome. Meyer said she has relocated all 200 animals from the zoo, and she will not be able to reopen the 15-acre attraction, which has operated in Caledonia since 1975.

"I wish it could've continued," she said. "We tried every which way."

Others, however, say there is more to the closure of Jo-Don Farms than just a business hurt by COVID-19.

The landlord of the property said he was forced to evict Jo-Don Farms, and that he already has signed a lease with former employees who want to open a new zoo under the name Caledonia Zoological Park. The property is located at 5907 Nicholson Road.