KENOSHA — A fundraiser for the Kenosha and Pleasant Prairie police canine units is Saturday, Sept. 30, at Sheridan Lanes, 1120 80th St.

The benefit bowling event is 1 to 6 p.m. that Saturday. The cost is $25 per person, which includes three games of bowling and shoe rental.

The Starlite Club of Kenosha is hosting the event.

“Annually, the City of Kenosha budgets $6,500 for food, medical, and equipment” for the police dogs, organizers said. “With five canines, that fund is exhausted within the first nine months of the year.”

Also, for more than a decade, a the dogs’ food costs were covered by a sponsor, but “in April they abruptly suspended their sponsorship,” organizers said. “It will cost between $4,800 and $5,000 annually to feed the pups. This, coupled with medical bills and equipment, will put the program in the red for 2023.”

This year, two of the police dogs are retiring.

“To have little to no gaps in service to our community,” organizers said, “two new dogs are needed on the street in 2024. The average cost to purchase a dual-purpose canine with the handler school is between $15,000 and $20,000.”

The goal of the bowling event is to raise $10,000, to be shared between the Kenosha and Pleasant Prairie K-9 programs.

Organizers are looking for lane sponsors, which cost $100, and include a business logo displayed on a banner.

The event is also in need of donations of goods or services to be raffled off at the event.

To sign up as a bowling participant, go to https://starlite.bar/event/bowling-outing

Note: Sponsor fees and logos must be received by Sept. 15 to ensure adequate lead time to print the banners.