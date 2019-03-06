RACINE COUNTY — After the shocking, tragic death of Anthony Azarian on Monday, an online fundraiser has been set up for his children.
By about 7 p.m. Wednesday, more than $40,000 had been raised by almost 900 donors with a goal of $100,000 for Azarian’s children Ellie, 4, and newly born Tigran.
Azarian, who worked for Azarian Wrecking, was killed in a demolition accident in Milwaukee Monday when he and the skid steer he was operating fell down a seven-story elevator shaft.
The fundraiser was organized on Facebook by Sammy D’Alie, a family friend, and the description of the fundraiser states that 100 percent of the money will go toward the children.
To contribute, search Facebook for Ellie and Tigran Azarian and click "donate."
“The loss of Anthony has affected many people and my family is one of many groups affected," the donation campaign states. "If you feel called to donate please do. If you cannot donate please pray for the Azarian family. Thanks for your love and support.”
In addition to the Facebook campaign, Itzin’s Shoes and Repair of Burlington also announced on Facebook Wednesday that it would donate 50 percent of all sales on Saturday to the account to benefit Azarian’s children.
"If you are a wrestler, you know what it means to have family beyond your own," the business posted. "Itzin's is a long time supporter of the wrestling community. We work closely and have become close friends with many employees in the trades. Our hearts ache for the family of Anthony.
"If you don't need shoes or boots, please donate to the link on previous post.
"Your friends at Itzin's."
Tragedy follows happy occasion
Azarian’s death was made even more tragic by the fact that he and his fiancée Sheryl Bink had just celebrated the birth two days earlier of their son, Tigran.
A visitation for Anthony Azarian is scheduled from 3-7 p.m. Sunday at Racine Bible Church, 12505 Spring St., Mount Pleasant. A remembrance service will follow at 7 p.m.
A second visitation is scheduled from 9:30-11:15 a.m. Monday, followed by a memorial Mass at 11:30 a.m. at St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church, 1903 Green St., Racine.
