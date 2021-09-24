Fundraiser for Union Grove boy planned

STURTEVANT — A fundraiser for Charlie Sorensen will be held from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26, at Fountain Hall, 8505 Durand Ave.
Sorensen, 5, son of Bre Sorensen of Union Grove, was diagnosed in October with stage 3 anaplastic edendymoma, a rare and fast-growing cancerous tumor.
The Super Charlie Fundraiser will feature music by Cheryl McCrary, Mrs. Wisconsin Royalty International ambassador; Ms. Racine Tiffnee Julian; and the Wisconsin Garrison 501st Legion. There will also be bucket and 50/50 raffles, face painting, a silent auction and bake sale.
Optional meal tickets cost $25 or $15 for children ages 7 and younger.
